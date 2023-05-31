Section Manager - Biacore Hardware
Be part of something altogether life-changing
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term. Your health and wellbeing are important to us and together we will not compromise on safety in the workplace or the environment.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.
We are currently looking for a Section Manager to lead our Biacore Hardware Engineering team in Uppsala. The team consists of 8 hardware engineers within the fields of mechanics, electronics, and optics, working in close collaboration with our systems, software, applications and consumables teams to deliver innovative products to our customers.
As Section Manager for the Biacore Hardware Engineering section, you will be part of the Biacore R&D management team and contribute to the overall mission of product development, innovation, and product care for the Biacore product portfolio. If you are a self-motivated, results-oriented individual who is passionate about developing innovative hardware solutions for life science applications, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.
What you'll do
Lead and manage a team of hardware engineers to ensure successful delivery of hardware designs and projects.
Drive the strategic direction of the hardware engineering section and collaborate with other functional areas to ensure alignment on business objectives.
Monitor project timelines and budgets and make recommendations for process improvements and resource allocation.
Foster a culture of innovation and continuous improvement within the hardware engineering team.
Recruit, develop and mentor engineering talent.
Who you are
MSc or equivalent in a relevant discipline area.
Proven track record in hardware product development, including design, development, and project management.
Management experience as line manager or project manager.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams.
Genuine interest in developing both people, ways of working and technical solutions.
Solution oriented, flexible, and driven, with a strong collaborative attitude.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing.
Interview and selection will happen continuously, and the opening can be filled before last day of application, June 25th. For questions regarding the role please contact hiring manager Claes Holmgren, claes.holmgren@cytiva.com
. We look forward to hearing from you!
When you join us, you'll also be joining Danaher's global organization, where 80,000 people wake up every day determined to help our customers win. As an associate, you'll try new things, work hard, and advance your skills with guidance from dedicated leaders, all with the support of powerful Danaher Business System tools and the stability of a tested organization.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
