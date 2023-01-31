Section Lead APU-Fuel System
Heart Aerospace AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Heart Aerospace AB i Göteborg
About Heart Aerospace
At Heart Aerospace we work at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. Heart's mission is to create the world's greenest, most affordable, and most accessible form of transport.
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers driven by electric motors with battery derived energy. The ES-30 is expected to enter into service in 2028.
Your place of work will be at our main office and hangar facility. This is located at Säve Airport in Gothenburg, Sweden. Relocation assistance can be provided. We offer stock options to all our employees and a challenging and inspiring work environment.
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team.
Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
Role Overview
In this role you will have responsibility for the Hybrid Propulsion System including APU/turbogenerator and Fuel System. As Section Lead you will provide technical leadership of the section team and report to the Head of Propulsion Systems.
The role includes the following main responsibilities:
-
Manage the whole hybrid propulsion team for the ES-30 development and certification
-
Suppliers' management including SOWs generation, evaluating proposals, performing source selections, schedule, and technical performance of suppliers
-
Coordination of suppliers TRM (Technical Review Meeting) and PRM (Program Review Meeting) as well as major programs milestones such as CDR, First Flight SOF and TC gates
-
Overall responsibility for the definition, specification, development and integration of the aircraft electrical propulsion systems
You will also represent the section at program/technical reviews as well as customer/supplier meetings, ensuring the engineering definition meets all stakeholder requirements. You will also ensure adherence to all engineering processes/standards, and participate in design reviews to meet certification, cost, and schedule goals.
Qualifications & Experience
-
Bachelor of Science in engineering
-
Minimum 10 years' experience in aircraft propulsion systems and/or Fuel/APU systems
-
Experience with aircraft propulsion system design and integration
-
Aerospace background and proven experience with aircraft certification requirements (EASA/FAA Part 23 and 25) is required
-
Practical experience in a lab or test rig environment
-
Working knowledge of systems engineering principles for safety critical systems (SAE ARP 4754/4761) is required
-
Working knowledge of airborne hardware and software development assurance processes (RTCA DO-178 & 254) is required
The ideal candidate would have
-
Working knowledge in manage and release system requirements and specifications
-
Experience in managing suppliers and interfaces among stakeholders
-
Experience interacting with certification authorities
-
Experience in management of complex electrical and/or mechanical interfaces of aircraft systems
-
Working knowledge in safety process analysis such as FHA, FTA and FMEA
-
Demonstrate excellent communication skills and provide timely, accurate reports and presentations to senior management and functional teams
-
Well-organized and has excellent interpersonal and communication skills to work in international teams
-
Willing to defend and challenge new technical ideas
-
Able to adapt to new challenges and go beyond the original field of expertise
-
A passion for aircraft and Heart's mission
At Heart Aerospace, we believe every career is as unique as the individual and empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture motivated by a powerful purpose. We are growing and there will be plenty of opportunities for development and taking on other responsibilities.
Heart is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Heart Aerospace AB
(org.nr 559150-5721), https://heartaerospace.com/ Arbetsplats
Heart Aerospace Jobbnummer
7397834