2021-04-13

About Heart Aerospace

Heart's mission is to create the fastest, most affordable and sustainable mode of transport for regional travel. Our goal is to serve the market in every corner of the world.

Our first aircraft is the ES-19, a nineteen-passenger airliner with an operating range of 400 km. The ES-19 is a fully electric aircraft, and our goal is to have the aircraft certified for commercial operation by 2026.

Your place of work will be at our main office and hangar facility. This is located at Säve Airport in Gothenburg, Sweden. Relocation assistance can be provided. At Heart you'll be working at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. We offer stock options to all our employees and a challenging and inspiring work environment.

We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our small, fast moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team. Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together.

Role Overview

The Section Lead is a principal engineer level position, and reports to the Head of Avionics Systems. The section lead has responsibility for the auto-flight systems including flight director, yaw damper, autopilot, and auto-throttle.

You will be responsible for providing technical leadership of the section team. As a team leader, you will also assist with organizing the section.

You will also represent the section at program/technical reviews as well as customer/supplier meetings, ensuring the engineering definition meets all stakeholder requirements. You will also ensure adherence to all engineering processes/standards, and participate in design reviews to meet certification, cost, and schedule goals.

Qualifications

-
BS or MS in engineering (Electrical/Electronics).

-
Minimum 15 years experience automatic flight control and flight director systems.

-
Experience with auto-flight systems design (ATA 22).

-
Experience with aircraft auto-flight system certification (EASA/FAA Part 23 or 25).

-
Working knowledge of Airborne hardware and software development assurance processes (RTCA DO-178 & 254).

-
A high level of proficiency in English (written and spoken).

-
Excellent communication skills.

-
Eagerness to work within a team environment.

-
A passion for aircraft and Heart's mission.

The ideal candidate would have

- Working knowledge of systems engineering principles for safety critical systems (SAE ARP 4754/4761).

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13

Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-10-09
Heart Aerospace AB

5689497

