Section Head/Buying Manager for H&M Beauty-external brands
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
We are now looking for a Section Head/Buying Manager managing our core assortment portfolio within existing markets. You will manage the beauty portfolio for our core brands and markets in Region North - Sweden, Norway, Denmark and work with our existing partners and support in potential new brands launches in a broader distribution retail network. You are working closely with another Section Head External Brands, responsible for Expansion, and together you are responsible to implementing and shaping the H&M Beauty Assortment Strategy. You will also be engaged and embrace a project leader role within internal processes and ways of working.
Main responsibilities, but not limited to:
Managing the core assortment portfolio within our key markets - Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Iceland via curating a strong partnership with our partners, managing all the categories, setting strategy for launches and build a long term profitable business.
Work closely with other Section Head External Labels responsible for Expansion in contributing to developing Global Assortment Strategy
Supporting in new brand launches considered for a wider scope of distribution within existing markets
Work together with internal stakeholders in internal processes and ways of working & be in a project lead position within selected processes
Understand and track assortment customer insights & profiles and set vision strategies based on the customer
Creating strong and relevant offers for campaigns and sales-driving activities based on our marketing program and the current marketing opportunities that exist with an omni perspective and sell this to our brand partners
Negotiate supplier agreements, purchase prices, margins and campaigns
Pricing strategy and budgeting
Ensure planograms and assortment efficiency according to decided product life cycle
Develop an action plan when a brand does not deliver according to plan
Job Description
We are now looking for a Section Head/Buying Manager managing our core assortment portfolio within existing markets. You will manage the beauty portfolio for our core brands and markets in Region North - Sweden, Norway, Denmark and work with our existing partners and support in potential new brands launches in a broader distribution retail network. You are working closely with another Section Head External Brands, responsible for Expansion, and together you are responsible to implementing and shaping the H&M Beauty Assortment Strategy. You will also be engaged and embrace a project leader role within internal processes and ways of working.
Qualifications
We are looking for a self-motivated person with a global, curious mindset and a genuine passion for growing businesses. You should be hungry and passionate for driving business, relationship builder and skilled at negotiation. A person with both a strategic and get-it-done attitude, inspiring and straight forward communication. You thrive in an entrepreneurial setting and are constantly looking for possibilities to develop the business and find new ways to revenue based on new opportunities and the overall vision & goals. You are a leader that enjoy coaching a team. You will have a team consisting of approx 14 co-workers and will be responsible for actively leading in all channels - this means to motivate, develop, clarify expectations, identify talent and work with competence development.
We are looking for you who
Has experience, minimum 5 years, in the Beauty industry and working with assortment management / category management with external brands/partners; stakeholder management, key account management, business outlook & negotiation skills.
Have a university degree in Business Administration, supply chain management or buying
Has knowledge of assortment, products management across markets and competitors landscape
Has a business and analytical mindset and understands business context and its implication to delivering on sales plans, budgets and negotiation with key partners
Has a "growth mindset" and is a result-oriented, engaged and positively driven who loves to succeed and is motivated by challenging goals
Identifies and explore new opportunities, is curious and finds new solutions to complex problems and not afraid to drive change.
Has documented leadership experience, skills and experience of leading people in change
Is a team player but also a leader eager to develop others to achieve success.
Have strong communication skills and Excellent skills in English both in writing and orally
Additional Information
This is a full time, permanent position. You will be located in the new H&M Beauty office at Jakobsbergsgatan in Stockholm city Centre.
Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 11th of June.
We are looking forward to hear from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Jakobsbergsgatan (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Design / Monki Jobbnummer
7805661