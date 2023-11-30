Secondary Engineer
2023-11-30
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Linxon Sweden AB i Västerås
Job Title: Secondary Engineer
Reporting to: Engineering manager
Location: Västerås, Sweden
Overview of the Job:
The Secondary Engineer will be a member of the Linxon Sweden Engineering Team and contribute to effectively executing the Secondary engineering activities within projects and tenders. The Secondary Engineer will work in a skilled team on a wide range of T&D Substation projects. The position will focus on the project and tender engineering and its interfaces and scope of work involved in HV - Substations design within the Linxon EPC and technical lead of the secondary design of substations to meet customer needs, legislative demands, and standards. Also, to ensure project execution within budget and time.
What will you do?
Technical lead of secondary Engineering activities of large and complex EHV/HV Air & Gas Insulated Substation (AIS & GIS) projects.
Provide information for civil designs and coordination of interfaces between construction planning, protection and control system, auxiliary power system, LV and control cables, surveillance system, and equipment suppliers for the project.
Participate in technical discussions with customers and suppliers, handle site queries and take necessary actions up to as-built documentation
Responsible for Engineering budget, schedule, forecast, risk & change management activities.
Provide technical solution for substations comprising Single line diagram for auxiliary power system, dimensioning of Auxiliary power system, technical information, and associated detail drawings.
Review and evaluate vendor's solutions to comply with Linxon and customer requirements.
Provide technical calculations, technical purchasing specifications, and schedules for all equipment for projects or tenders.
Prepare bill of quantities & cost estimation, deviations & clarifications for technical solutions.
Review of Supplier's design, Factory acceptance test plans, attend factory & site tests.
Provide technical support to tender and project.
Experience Required:
Extensive substation engineering experience of local utilities SVK, Vattenfall, Ellevio. Knowledge of required legislative demands and standards.
Competencies/ Skills Required:
Fluent in Swedish and English - both written and spoken
Team player with a proactive approach to achieve results.
Excellent in communication, to interact with external and internal parties at all levels in a multi-cultural environment.
Knowledge of system studies like voltage drop, short circuit calculation, Single Line Diagrams, Auxiliary Power Systems, cables.
Knowledge of secondary engineering Protection and control system.
Strong in MS Office & handling design calculation tools, knowledge in MicroStation and AutoCAD is required.
Education Required:
Bachelor or master's in electrical/Mechanical Engineering or equivalent.
Personal Qualities Required:
Driven by value-added and business sustainability
Calm under pressure in a constantly changing environment
Assertive, decisive, confident
Excellent listener
Proactive and self-disciplined
Resilient and flexible achiever
Leading by example, with strong values
Team player
Passionate to succeed
