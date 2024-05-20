Second Engineer
Are you the caring team player who shares knowledge, encourages collaboration, and contributes to a great working environment? Then you might be our Second Engineer! As Second Engineer at Stena Line, you will strengthen the daily technical support onboard our vessel. You will be responsible for overseeing operation and maintenance of the machines as well as actively participating in repair and maintenance work on all equipment within the engine department.
Some of your key responsibilities:
- Supporting and strengthening the daily technical support onboard
- Carrying out maintenance on board as directed by the First Engineer
- Engineer of the watch
- Being a motivated and inspiring team player
What you will experience
Stena Line exists to be a trusted link between people, places and societies. We play a vital role in keeping everything connected. We make sure people and goods arrive where they need to be, enabling business to thrive and societies to grow. We connect family and friends and make it possible to explore new destinations or revisit favorite places.
You will be a part of a great team who cooperates and help each other and other departments. We believe visibility is key, where great cooperation between the leader and crew is of utmost importance.
Who you are
At Stena Line your personality matters as much as how good you are at what you do. Regardless of your role, welcoming, caring and reliable guides you in your everyday work and the challenges you face. We believe you are welcoming; with an open and positive attitude, you welcome new challenges and encourage diversity of opinion. You listen and give feedback to your colleagues to support employee growth. You are caring; You can quickly adapt to new situations and see what is required to achieve the best results together with you colleagues, both short- and long-term, strategically, and operationally. We also believe you are reliable; you take responsibility for what you deliver, and you are not afraid to come up with innovative ideas and solutions to challenges that may arise in the role.
Qualifications:
• Engineer officer class V
• Advanced Fire Fighting
• Basic Safety Training
• Medical first Aid
• Survival Craft & Rescue Boat
• Designated Security Duties
• Crowd Management
• Strong analytical and strategic ability
• Strong system knowledge
• Fluent in English and Swedish
Interested?
This is a full-time, six months temporary position based on one of our vessels departing from Gothenburg. To apply, please register your profile and send in your CV in English as soon as possible but no later than June 2nd 2024. We are having an ongoing selection, so do not wait with your application. Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail or postal service. We have collective bargaining agreements with SBF.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact Senior Chief Engineer, Patrik Tornblad at patrik.tornblad.da@stenaline.com
and/or Senior Chief Engineer, Mattias Mikkelsson at Mattias.Mikkelsson.vn@stenaline.com
.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact People Business Partner Marika Väliranta at marika.valiranta@stenaline.com
and/or Embla Brodin Larsson at embla.brodin.larsson@stenaline.com
.
About Stena Line
As a leader in sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 5,900 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, making a contribution to our company.
We are committed to maintaining and developing a sustainable working environment, free from harassment, that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We embrace equality, diversity and inclusion - and welcome all applicants. Ersättning
