Second Engineer / 1:e fartygsingenjör (m/w/d)
2026-02-19
Second Engineer / 1:e fartygsingenjör (m/w/d) - Join the Heart of Our Technical Team onboard
You'll be part of an experienced team ensuring smooth technical operations at sea, working closely with the Chief Engineer and leading the engine department on our vessels.
Your Key Responsibilities
As Second Engineer, you will play a vital role in the day-to-day operation, safety, and performance of the engine department, including:
Supporting the Chief Engineer in leading and supervising the engine crew
Assisting in planning and executing preventive and corrective maintenance for all engine room machinery and systems
Ensuring full compliance with all safety, environmental, and security regulations (ISM, ISPS, MARPOL, etc.)
Actively contributing to the ship's management and safety culture
Maintaining operational records and reporting technical issues or improvements
Your Profile:
Valid STCW III/2 Certificate of Competency Second Engineer
Valid medical fitness certificate and all required STCW training
IGF Code Advanced Certification (preferred)
Solid experience on Ro-Ro passenger ships or similar vessel types
Sound knowledge of safety and maintenance procedures, engine room operations, and regulatory compliance
Strong leadership, organizational, and problem-solving skills
Fluent in English
Your Future with Us:
A permanent contract with a probationary period
Structured 2:2 or 2:3 rotation (based on flag of the vessel) to support work-life balance
A dynamic and international work environment aboard
Opportunities for career progression and continued training
A key role in a well-established, safety-focused maritime company
Apply Today - Set Sail with Us
Send us your CV in English, along with:
CV (in English)
Cover Letter
Relevant STCW certificates
Diploma(s) or proof of qualifications
Earliest starting date
Employer references (if available)
If you have any questions regarding the application, please contact: isha.vedak@ttline.com
