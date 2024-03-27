Sebratec looking for System Engineers
2024-03-27
Sebratec is a Software and Engineering company specializing in services for the tech industry. Our mission is to transform companies through software and embedded systems solutions, supporting customers with consultancy in the development of their products, as well as training for teams and individuals interested in technology.
We are looking for Senior Software and Engineering Consultants to Sebratec, for consultancy opportunities with our partners.
Responsibilities:
Perform Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) and Software-in-the-Loop (SIL) testing for complex systems.
Expertise in tools such as Matlab/Simulink, LIN, Ethernet, CAN/CANalyzer, and CANoe.
Proficiency in programming languages including C++, .NET, and Python.
Hands-on experience with Autosar, Vector, Dspace, Testing, Validation, and Verification.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and implement innovative solutions.
Provide technical leadership and mentorship to junior team members.
Work closely with clients to understand their unique needs and deliver tailored solutions.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
5+ years of experience in a similar role.
Strong knowledge of embedded systems and software development.
Proven expertise in the specified tools and technologies.
Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.
Ability to work independently and in a team environment.
Exceptional project management and client engagement skills.
At Sebratec, we value qualities that foster a collaborative and innovative environment. We are looking for individuals who are not only technically proficient but also team players, socially adept, open to new ideas, and driven to excel. Join our team and be a part of a dynamic community that thrives on mutual support and shared success.
What do we offer:
Competitive fixed monthly salary!
Referral bonus for bringing in top talent.
Generous 5 weeks of paid vacation.
Annual wellness benefit of 5,000 SEK through Benify.
Pension plan in accordance with the collective agreement.
Dedication to your career growth, tailored to your unique aspirations.
Access to continuous education and training within your field.
A sense of community, with monthly events and gatherings to connect with fellow Sebratecers.
Location: Office in Gothenburg, but the locations may vary.
If you are a seasoned professional with a passion for software and engineering, ready to make an impact in the tech industry, Sebratec is the place for you. Join our dynamic team and be part of innovative projects that shape the future of technology. Apply now through the link below! Så ansöker du
