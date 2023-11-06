SEB Trainee Programme: Risk Analyst, SEB Kort
TNG Group AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Join SEB Kort and work at the forefront of data analysis associated with credit risk optimisation and profitability!
Working as a Risk Analyst in Risk & Capital Management - SEB Kort (C&PC) at SEB in Stockholm, you will be instrumental in improving our processes, adhering to regulatory frameworks, and building models that enhance understanding of credit risk for individuals and businesses. Do you have a strong analytical mindset, exceptional communication skills and a passion for finance? If so, this is an exciting opportunity to join our team, optimise credit risk and make data-driven decisions. Simultaneously with working in the role being recruited to, you will participate in SEB 's International Trainee Programme, which gives you the opportunity to develop an extensive network within the bank, gain a deep understanding of the financial industry and be professionally and personally challenged.
Your trainee position and your team
SEB Kort Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of SEB. SEB Kort has a leading market position in corporate cards, payment solutions and travel administration in the Nordic countries focusing on Eurocard Corporate Cards and Diners Club. With more than 10 co-brands across the Nordics, we are among the top five largest issuers of Mastercard co-brands in Europe. We focus on two strategic areas: serving corporate and consumer clients.
In your role as Risk Analyst, you will join a dynamic team of 8 whose main focus areas are credit risk optimisation and governance, development of pricing models to increase profitability as well as treasury management. You 'll have tasks such as:
* Conducting extensive data analysis to make recommendations on which customer portfolio should be granted credit;
* Developing data-driven models to understand and predict credit risk;
* Ensuring that the data is of high quality for accurate analysis and modelling;
* Focusing on making the lending business sustainable and profitable by managing risks and identifying strategies that encourage payment from customers.
Your future manager, Marcus Sjögren, describes the work in the Risk & Capital Management team, SEB Kort:
"With us you will be at the forefront of risk analysis, influence data quality, and play a crucial role in helping SEB Kort to operate more data driven. This is a business-centric role where you will get to see the direct impact of your efforts. At SEB Kort, we don 't just manage risk; we actively seek opportunities within it. Join us for a transformative journey where risk becomes the foundation for growth."
Your required skills
We are looking for someone with passion for business in a changing environment. You should be an analytical problem-solver who is self-driven and highly motivated as we want you to challenge us, now and for the future. We are looking for someone who:
* Has a Master 's degree in Engineering, IT, Economy or other related fields of study preferably with a specialisation in Statistics, Mathematics or Physics;
* Has graduated before the programme starts or within the last three years;
* Possesses programming skills in Python, R, SQL or similar tools;
* Is fluent in written and spoken English with the ability to communicate clearly to stakeholders and voice your opinions.
Our offer to you
We offer you:
* A nine-month trainee programme, designed for professional and personal development;
* A real business challenge to solve with other participants in the Trainee and Tech programmes, where you can create value and make a difference for SEB 's business and organisation;
* The opportunity to work for SEB abroad in connection with the programme.
After completing the program, our goal is to offer you a full-time job in the role you have been accepted for.
Interested?
SEB collaborates with TNG in this recruitment process. TNG are recruitment specialists in unbiased and competence-based recruitment and helps SEB do a neutral and fair selection. You apply to the job by adding your CV or LinkedIn profile at TNG 's application form, no personal letter is needed. Please notice that applications via e-mail are not accepted. The application period is open until January the 7th. If you have any questions, please contact the recruiter. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Talent Business Partner
Erika Ekestam erika.ekestam@adadigital.se 0702444717 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där TNG Group AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8240641