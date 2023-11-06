SEB Trainee Programme: Quantitative Analyst
2023-11-06
Want to work in the heart of the financial markets and specialise in pricing & risk management? Join SEB as a Quant Analyst!
Working as a Quantitative Analyst in the Fixed Income, Currencies & Commodities (FICC) Quant Team at SEB in Stockholm, you will work on the trading floor, be at the core of financial analysis, and learn all there is to know about finance and derivative trading. Join one of the best Quant teams in Sweden and experience the excitement of a job where every day is unique.Simultaneously with working in the role being recruited to, you will participate in SEB 's International Trainee Programme, which gives you the opportunity to develop an extensive network within the bank, gain a deep understanding of the financial industry and be professionally and personally challenged.
Your trainee position and your team
FICC is part of the Large Corporations & Financial Institutions (LC&FI) division and offers an attractive and international working environment. We aim to attract exceptional individuals with a desire to grow their own skillset as well as provide exceptional service to their clients.
As a Quantitative Analyst, you will be responsible for the pricing and risk models for the FICC products including XVA, as well as the trading algorithms used for trade execution, market making and risk management. You will have an active role in the team and work with tasks such as: Supporting Sales and Traders in ad-hoc pricing, P&L and risk queries; designing and specifying requirements for pricing and risk analysis tools; taking part in projects such as system improvements and electronic pricing; implementing and testing valuation models, and model valuation parameters such as curves and volatility surfaces.
Not only will you be part of a talented and diverse team of quantitative analysts, you will also work closely with traders and sales.
Your future manager, Jonas Nilsson, describes the work in the FICC Quants, LC&FI division:
"Here, you 'll be working with a diverse group of specialists; we are the best Quant team in Sweden. SEB is active on the trading side and excels in deals. Here, you become a part of an ambitious, egoless team that supports each other."
Your required skills
We are looking for someone with passion for business in a changing environment. You should be analytical, driven, and have a knack for problem-solving. You can work independently and aren 't afraid to ask for help. We want you to challenge us, now and for the future. We are looking for someone who:
* Has an M.Sc. or PhD degree in a quantitative topic, e.g., Finance, Mathematics, Physics, Engineering or other relevant field;
* Has graduated before the programme starts or within the last three years;
* It is meritorious if you have studied Financial Derivatives, Financial Mathematics, , Programming or Risk Management;
* Since programming is a central part of the work, you should have established programming skills, experience in Python, SQL, Java or C++;
* Is fluent in written and spoken English.
Our offer to you
We offer you:
* A nine-month trainee programme, designed for professional and personal development;
* A real business challenge to solve with other participants in the Trainee and Tech programmes, where you can create value and make a difference for SEB 's business and organisation;
* The opportunity to work for SEB abroad in connection with the programme.
After completing the program, our goal is to offer you a full-time job in the role you have been accepted for.
Interested?
