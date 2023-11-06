SEB Trainee Programme: Pricing Analyst
Want a business-centric role, close to products and pricing where you can directly contribute to SEB's overall profitability?
Working as a Pricing Analyst in the central pricing team of division Corporate & Private Customers (C&PC) at SEB in Stockholm, you will be delivering data driven portfolio insights from large data sets that enable the business to make better pricing decisions. Your contributions will aid SEB in forming data-driven decisions that will optimise the bank's profitability as well as maximise customer satisfaction. Simultaneously with working in the role being recruited to, you will participate in SEB 's International Trainee Programme, which gives you the opportunity to develop an extensive network within the bank, gain a deep understanding of the financial industry and be professionally and personally challenged.
Your trainee position and your team
The Pricing Team plays an integral part in the bank 's offerings as it oversees the pricing strategies across the division.
In your role as a Pricing Analyst, you will join a dynamic team of 7 including 3 experienced Pricing Managers, a Product Owner dedicated to innovative product development, and 2 Quantitative Analysts/Data Scientists specialising in data analysis and business intelligence. Your role will revolve around delivering quantitative analysis, often of extensive datasets, to generate business insights and support Pricing Managers in their work. You will collaborate cross-divisionally to set pricing strategies for an extensive range of financial products such as corporate loans, mortgages, and deposits.
You will employ tools like SAS, Tableau, Python, SQL, as well as Excel. Meanwhile, you will also have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology within Google Cloud Platform. Your role will be highly collaborative, requiring you to interact across various C&PC functions, including Retail Sweden, Business Control, Customer Growth, and Risk and Capital Management.
Your future manager, Gustav Bertze, describes the work in the Products team (C&PC):
"This industry is constantly evolving, offering us exciting challenges and opportunities. Here you will have the opportunity to tackle complex problems, contribute to our overall profitability, and make data-driven decisions meanwhile creating value for both SEB and our customers. Moreover, you will get to be at the forefront of product development as pricing strategy is a universal pillar in all our offerings."
Your required skills
We are looking for some with passion for business in a changing environment. You should be a driven and self-motivated individual that enjoys solving problems. You enjoy a fast-paced work environment and possess a good ability to prioritise. Relationship-building comes naturally to you, and you can easily network with others. We want you to challenge us, now and for the future. We are looking for someone who:
* Has a Masters degree in Economics or Business, Engineering, Computer Science, IT, Engineering Physics, Mathematics or other related fields of study;
* Has graduated before the programme starts or within the last three years;
* It is meritorious if you have studied any programming;
* Is fluent in written and spoken English and Swedish.
Our offer to you
We offer you:
* A nine-month trainee programme, designed for professional and personal development;
* A real business challenge to solve with other participants in the Trainee and Tech programmes, where you can create value and make a difference for SEB 's business and organisation;
* The opportunity to work for SEB abroad in connection with the programme.
After completing the program, our goal is to offer you a full-time job in the role you have been accepted for.
Interested?
SEB collaborates with TNG in this recruitment process. TNG are recruitment specialists in unbiased and competence-based recruitment and helps SEB do a neutral and fair selection. You apply to the job by adding your CV or LinkedIn profile at TNG 's application form, no personal letter is needed. Please notice that applications via e-mail are not accepted. The application period is open until January the 7th. If you have any questions, please contact the recruiter. Ersättning
