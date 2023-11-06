SEB Trainee Programme: Digital Business Analyst
Join SEB as a Digital Business Analyst and be part of a dynamic team, working on cutting-edge mobile banking solutions!
Working as a Digital Business Analyst in the Digital Channels team of the Products division at SEB in Stockholm, you will be at the forefront of digital banking innovation. Your role is crucial in ensuring that our customers have a seamless experience with SEB's mobile app and internet banking services. You 'll have the opportunity to shape SEB's products, analyse customer behaviour, and optimise their digital banking experience. This is where you make a difference.Simultaneously with working in the role being recruited to, you will participate in SEB 's International Trainee Programme, which gives you the opportunity to develop an extensive network within the bank, gain a deep understanding of the financial industry and be professionally and personally challenged.
Your trainee position and your team
In your role as Digital Business Analyst, you will join an energetic team of 17 in an agile working environment. You will identify areas for improvement in SEB 's mobile banking platform, add value to the overall customer experience, while also identifying opportunities for commercial gain for the bank.
Your tasks will include:
* Conducting customer analyses and generate data-driven insights to improve the user experience of SEB 's mobile banking services.
* Collaborating with multiple stakeholders, including IT, product developers, and designers, to develop and optimise digital banking processes and features.
* Leading smaller-scale projects related to digital product development and enhancement to create a seamless and user-friendly banking experience that is also profitable for SEB.
* Staying updated on industry trends and customer demands to ensure SEB 's digital services meet and exceed expectations.
Your future manager, Eric Noreen, describes the work in the Digital Channels team:
"In your role, you will play a pivotal part in ensuring our digital banking services meet our customers ' expectations. You 'll be a problem-solver, a bridge between technology and business, and a key player in our ongoing digital transformation. Our focus is on enhancing the customer experience whilst maintaining the bank 's profitability, and your role will be central to achieving that goal."
Your required skills
We are looking for someone with passion for business in a changing environment. You should be a humble and driven problem-solver who possesses excellent stakeholder management skills. You easily adopt a customer mindset and enjoy generating ideas whilst maintaining a commercial perspective. We want you to challenge us, now and for the future. We are looking for someone who:
* Has an academic degree or a vocational education in IT, Business Economics, Business Administration, Organisational Studies, Behavioural Science or another related field of study;
* Has graduated before the programme starts or within the last three years;
* It is advantageous if you have a general understanding of IT and programming;
* Is fluent in written and spoken English and Swedish.
Our offer to you
We offer you:
* A nine-month trainee programme, designed for professional and personal development;
* A real business challenge to solve with other participants in the Trainee and Tech programmes, where you can create value and make a difference for SEB 's business and organisation;
* The opportunity to work for SEB abroad in connection with the programme.
After completing the program, our goal is to offer you a full-time job in the role you have been accepted for.
