SEB Trainee Programme: Data Governance Analyst
2023-11-06
Want to join SEBs data driven journey and create value and insights from data? Be part of a unique digital transformation!
Working as a Data Governance Analyst in the Master Data & Analytics Office of Large Corporate & Financial Institutions (LC&FI) at SEB in Stockholm, you will create value and insights from data, collaborate with numerous stakeholders across the organisation and play a pivotal role in helping SEB become more data driven. This is both an operational and strategic role, whereby you will be working to ensure access to high quality data whilst also generating value for SEB and its customers. Simultaneously with working in the role being recruited to, you will participate in SEB 's International Trainee Programme, which gives you the opportunity to develop an extensive network within the bank, gain a deep understanding of the financial industry and be professionally and personally challenged.
Your trainee position and your team
The Master Data and Analytics Office is a team within LC&FI Data & Analytics Office with the mission to leverage the value in data and driving LC&FI on becoming data driven, by ensuring high-quality data is available and used for the business and our customers.
In your role as Data Governance Analyst, you will join an international and diverse team of 12 individuals. Your core responsibilities will be to define data standards, ensure data quality, establish data governance processes and collaborate with a variety of stakeholders. You will need a growth mindset and be updated on industry best practices in data governance.
Your tasks will include:
* Ensuring the accuracy, consistency, and integrity of data by implementing and maintaining data quality standards;
* Collaborating with multiple stakeholders to establish and enforce data governance;
* Creating and maintaining comprehensive documentation of data assets, data lineage, and metadata to facilitate data discovery;
* Educating and communicating data best practices across the organisation, assisting teams in understanding and leveraging data for better decision-making, and promoting a culture of data-driven decision-making throughout the organisation.
Your future manager, Stephanie Crane, describes the work in the Master Data & Analytics Office:
"At SEB, we are on a data-driven journey and an exciting digital transformation. The role of a Data Governance Analyst is crucial in this transformative process and having our data in order. Our expectation is that you will play a pivotal role in fostering a culture of data-driven decision-making across the organization. As you grow in this role, you 'll keep up to date with industry best practices in data governance, making sure that we always lead the way. If you 're passionate, proactive, and ready to take on the challenge, we invite you to be part of our journey towards a more data-driven SEB."
Your required skills
We are looking for someone with a passion for business in a changing environment. You should be highly analytical and possess excellent problem-solving skills. You are results-driven, resilient, and proactive. You possess strong stakeholder management skills and are an effective team-player. We want you to challenge us, now and for the future. We are looking for you who:
* Has an academic degree in Engineering, Computer Science, Physics or another related field of study:
* Has graduated before the programme starts or within the last three years;
* It is meritorious if you have some work experience, particularly within the financial industry;
* International exposure, such as time spent working or studying abroad is also preferable, as is knowledge of information modelling;
* Is fluent in written and spoken English.
Our offer to you
We offer you:
* A nine-month trainee programme, designed for professional and personal development;
* A real business challenge to solve with other participants in the Trainee and Tech programmes, where you can create value and make a difference for SEB 's business and organisation;
* The opportunity to work for SEB abroad in connection with the programme.
After completing the program, our goal is to offer you a full-time job in the role you have been accepted for.
Interested?
SEB collaborates with TNG in this recruitment process. TNG are recruitment specialists in unbiased and competence-based recruitment and helps SEB do a neutral and fair selection. You apply to the job by adding your CV or LinkedIn profile at TNG 's application form, no personal letter is needed. Please notice that applications via e-mail are not accepted. The application period is open until January the 7th.
