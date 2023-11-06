SEB Trainee Programme: Business Developer, Life
Join SEB Life & Pension in a meaningful role where you will be developing pension and insurance solutions for the future!
Working as a Business Developer in Life & Pension at SEB in Stockholm you will be at the forefront of crafting innovative pension and insurance products. You 'll have the chance to influence and add value to customer experiences, learn about market trends and consumer needs, as well as strengthen SEB's position in the "retirement" area. Our ambition is to become the go-to provider for customers seeking the best experience in services, advice, and smart solutions for their needs. Simultaneously with working in the role being recruited to, you will participate in SEB 's International Trainee Programme, which gives you the opportunity to develop an extensive network within the bank, gain a deep understanding of the financial industry and be professionally and personally challenged.
Your trainee position and your team
SEB Life division is one of the leading life insurance groups in Sweden and the Baltic countries with 1.3 million customers in Sweden alone. SEB Life has, through its subsidiaries, operations in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Ireland.
As a Business Developer, you will develop offerings and practically plan how to implement them, with the aim to create value for our customers and driving growth within the Life & Pension sector. This involves collaborating with various distribution channels, both internal and external, and innovating to meet diverse customer needs. Your work will have a direct impact on SEB 's market position and customer relations, and you will learn about the dynamic multi-distribution strategies involved, collaborating with both internal and external networks.
You will, to a large extent, focus on analysing our distribution strategies together with the needs of various consumer groups to develop offerings that evoke customer interest in our retirement products and solutions. To succeed in this, you will have various contacts including the IT department, other departments with the Corporate & Private Customers division, as well as clients.
Your future manager, Tomas Törnblom, describes the work in the Life & Pension division as follows:
"In your role, you will have the opportunity to shape the future of pension and insurance, create innovative solutions, and contribute to SEB 's leadership in the market. The industry is dynamic, and customer expectations are evolving. We need forward-thinkers who can adapt to these changes and drive our success."
Your required skills
We are looking for someone with passion for business in a changing environment. You should be driven, curious and have an innate interest in understanding what motivates other individuals, the decisions they make, as well as all aspects that affect the customer journey. You are reflective in your work and enjoy identifying solutions and areas for improvement as we want you to challenge us, now and for the future. We are looking for someone who:
* Has an academic degree or vocational education in Economics, Financial Economics or similar fields, preferably with knowledge of Financial Risk;
* Has graduated before the programme starts or within the last three years;
* It is meritorious if you have studied automation, digital services, or some form of IT-oriented education;
* Is fluent in written and spoken English and Swedish.
Our offer to you
We offer you:
* A nine-month trainee programme, designed for professional and personal development;
* A real business challenge to solve with other participants in the Trainee and Tech programmes, where you can create value and make a difference for SEB 's business and organisation;
* The opportunity to work for SEB abroad in connection with the programme.
After completing the program, our goal is to offer you a full-time job in the role you have been accepted for.
Interested?
SEB collaborates with TNG in this recruitment process. TNG are recruitment specialists in unbiased and competence-based recruitment and helps SEB do a neutral and fair selection. You apply to the job by adding your CV or LinkedIn profile at TNG 's application form, no personal letter is needed. Please notice that applications via e-mail are not accepted. The application period is open until January the 7th.
