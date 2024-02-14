SEB - Team members to Investment Management Services
2024-02-14
Amendo is currently working with SEB to recruit new team members to Investment Management Services.
This is a great opportunity for a curious and team-oriented person who wants to play an important role in the department's transformation journey. We are passionate about delivering world class services to our Asset Management customers. If you are ready to join a larger transformation with highly dedicated colleagues, read further!
At SEB, we recognise that the world of finance is evolving at an extraordinary speed. That's why we're committed to driving towards a more sustainable future for everyone - people, businesses, and society. Since we welcomed our first customer in 1856, we have been a catalyst for positive change by providing reliable advice and capital to people with ideas for the future. If you are ready to make your mark on our industry and positively shape the world, you will thrive at SEB.
What you will be doing
Investment Management Services is a service provider to SEB Investment Management domain within SEB group. We play an important role in the value chain by ensuring timely and accurate deliveries according to expectations. The high-level scope of services spans from Data and Portfolio maintenance, Post trade management to Portfolio reporting and control. We are processing a broad variety of financial instrument types and have daily contact with colleagues within the department, Portfolio managers, Trading, Custodians, Clearing brokers, Client executives to mention reoccurring touch points. We are now looking for professionals within administration of Alternatives Investments, Corporate Actions, Data- and portfolio maintenance, Clearing and settlement and Reconciliation.
As team member in any team, you will be responsible for:
• Daily delivery and processing
• Problem solving
• House in order maintenance
• Continuous improvements and development of your team's processes
• Actively participate in projects within the domain, usually performed within the agile context
• Keep yourself updated with industry standards and best practices within the specialist field you are operating within.
Who we are looking for
To succeed and thrive within any of the department's teams, you are either a junior with an academic background within finance or engineering with a passion for the industry. Or, you are an experienced specialist within fund- or securities administration who want to grow your professional career by both broadening and deepening your knowledge across the value chain.
Your personality and attitude are very important. You are proactive, possess a "can do attitude" and you are a true team player, who enjoys working in the team and across the department. You also have the ability to work independently with limited supervision and direction. You are structured and have attention to details. Equally important is your analytical ability and ability grasp the full picture. You communicate with ease, are proactive and comfortable to work in a transaction driven customer environment with occasionally tight deadlines.
We expect you to have a good hands on command of Excel and other tools/technology within a modern operational unit as well as strong oral and written communication skills in English and Swedish.
What we offer
We offer many experiences and benefits to our employees, and there is nuance to every individual's career experience, but the elements that define the core of our offering are:
• Extensive training and learning opportunities· Numerous opportunities to move internally - horizontally and vertically· Friendly and welcoming culture· Long-term stability· Opportunities to help transform an industry· Deliver world-class service to customers.
Learn more about working at SEB www.sebgroup.com/career
It is our fundamental belief that inclusion and diversity is crucial for our future success. We strive to have an inclusive, value-driven culture where employees feel valued, respected and involved irrespective of who they are, what they believe or where they come from.
Ready to join?
Since we select candidates continuously, feel free to send in your application today, but no later than 4th of March 2024. If you have questions about the position, please contact Talent Recruitment Manager Helena Persson at helena.persson@amendo.se
or Talent Acquisition Manager Jenny Nenne Slättenhäll at jenny.slattenhall@amendo.se
.
