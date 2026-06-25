Seat Belt Mechatronics Engineer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-25
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help develop advanced seat belt systems in a safety-critical automotive environment where mechanics, electronics, and software must work together with high precision. In this role, you will join a cross-functional team responsible for system development, quality, and delivery, with close collaboration across engineering interfaces, purchasing, manufacturing, and global suppliers.
The role combines technical depth with a strong delivery focus. You will take ownership of system requirements, function logic, performance targets, and follow-up, while helping ensure that future safety solutions are robust, reliable, and ready for production. It is a strong opportunity for you if you want to work hands-on with a core vehicle safety function and have real influence on both technical decisions and continuous improvement.
Job DescriptionYou will act as the team's go-to person within mechatronics, covering mechanics, electronics, and software.
You will define, maintain, and follow up on system requirements, function logic, and performance targets.
You will secure robust system performance in areas such as EMC, ELP, electrical behavior, failure modes, and diagnostics.
You will drive supplier dialogue and performance, including timing, quality, technical progress, and commitments.
You will collaborate closely with stakeholders across engineering interfaces, purchasing, and manufacturing to move development forward.
You will take ownership of function, performance, quality, cost, and delivery within your area.
You will proactively identify deviations, resolve issues, and contribute to continuous improvement and the overall safety strategy.
RequirementsBSc or MSc in Engineering, preferably within Mechatronics or Electrical Engineering, or equivalent experience.
Solid understanding of mechatronic systems and how mechanics, electronics, and software interact.
Experience in product development.
Ability to balance technical depth with a clear delivery focus.
Ability to take ownership, drive progress, and work in a structured way.
Ability to collaborate effectively across functions and challenge suppliers on technical solutions and system performance.
Fluent English, written and spoken.
Ability to complete a basic background check covering identity, education, employment history, and citizenship verification.
Nice to haveExperience from automotive or safety systems development.
Experience in seat belt or restraint systems development.
Good understanding of the client's product development system and engineering ways of working.
Knowledge of system and administration tools such as KDP, TCPLM, TeamCenter, Pecca/PCT, or Lotus.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7967692-2069967". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9978114