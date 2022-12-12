Sea Forwarder to Kintetsu World Express
Adecco Sweden AB / Speditörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla speditörsjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have previous experience within forwarding and logistics ? Do you want to continue to develop your skills in international transportation and supply chain management ? Are you a team player who wants to work in a company with a global profile? Our client Kintetsu World Express (KWE) are currently expanding and are now looking for Sea Forwarders to join their team for an exciting assignment in Gothenburg.
About the Company
KWE is a Global Brand born in Japan. With more than 18,000 employees in 46 countries, KWE is recognized as a global player in international transportation & logistics. With experience and knowledge cultivated over more than five decades, the KWE Group stands ready to take on the logistics challenges of tomorrow 's industries and tomorrow 's world.
Since the start of operations in Gothenburg in 2006, KWE Sweden has established a strong team of industry professionals, who share our values and support our growth ambitions. KWE is recognized for our quality of service and dedication to building partnerships with our clients and suppliers. We support our Global philosophy to contribute to a sustainable community development. Our employees enjoy a safe, diverse and fair working environment. Our hybrid working soltions offer our employees flexibility and a better work-life balance.
About the position
Future employees will find a well established local setup and a strong global network which collaborates in an agile manner to manage today 's challenges in our industry
In your role as a Sea Freight Forwarder, you will be responsible for managing the daily operations for Sea Freight Export and Import.
Your main tasks will involve:
• Management of Sea Freight bookings from our Clients or our Global network (FCL/LCL)
• Daily verbal and written communication with our Clients, Subcontractors and Colleagues around the world
• Export and Import Customs Clearance Declaration and Reporting
• Billing to our Clients and to our Newtork Partners
• Support of rate procurement from Sea Freight Carriers on occasional basis
About You
You have a post-secondary education in logistics or equivalent and you bring in a good understanding of the logistics process and flows. You are a result driven problem solver with experience in international sea freight. You have good communication skills in Swedish as well as English and you look forward to working in an international environment. You have an analytical mindset and enjoy working both reactively and proactively. If you are a team player who enjoys taking your own initiative and working independently, you will succeed in the role.
Requirements:
• Post-secondary education in logistics or transport
• Min 2-3 years in a similar role
• Fluent in Swedish and English both written and verbal
• Knowledge of standard MS Office applications (Excel/Word/Outlook)
• Good problem solving and cooperation skills
Contact details
If you have questions about the position or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact the responsible recruiter: Elsa Tidblom at Elsa.Tidblom@adecco.se
If you have questions regarding registration, please contact Adecco 's Candidate Support: info@adecco.se
We welcome your application!
Speditör | Forwarder | Shipping | Transport | Göteborg | Freight Forwarder | Automotive | Sjöspeditör | Flygspeditör | Road Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ref-40046". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Kontakt
Business Manager
Elsa Tidblom Jobbnummer
7248949