Scrum Master to the Financial Crime Prevention Technology team
2024-12-24
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Welcome to Group Technology, where we pride ourselves on engineering solutions and direct Nordea's transformation by providing a holistic technological view and structured understanding of the bank, and its surrounding environment to enable the Customer Vision and the Business Strategy.
We are looking for an experienced in finance (preferably) Scrum Master.
About our team
Meet the Financial Crime Prevention Technology (FCPT) team. Our role is to provide system support for Nordea's activities related to preventing financial crime in terms of discovering fraudsters and ensuring compliance with relevant regulations.
What you'll be doing
Main responsibilities in this role:
* Collaborating with stakeholders to ensure agile value delivery within Agile Release Train
* Coaching the team to continuously improve and self-organize
* Managing risks, dependencies and impediments to ensure teams efficiency
* Working with teams to orchestrate releases and deployments
* Ensuring Scrum process is smooth and transparent
Who you are
This is the right role for you if you are passionate about value delivery and improving ways of working in large and complex Agile setups.
Your background and skills include:
* At least 2 years of experience as a Scrum Master in IT, preferably in a financial sector
* Analytical skills and ability to deal with complex and demanding issues
* Experience in agile frameworks proven by successful track record and/or certificates
* Experience of stakeholder's engagement management
* Superior facilitation and coaching skills
* Holder of university master degree
It would be ideal if you also:
* Have experience in banking
* Obtained SAFe certification
What we offer
People are driven by many different factors. For some, it's to take their career to the next level. For others, it's to break new ground within their area of expertise - in other words, with us, you will always move forward.
A culture that fosters performance and growth in one of the largest Nordic banks, offering various opportunities to evolve, develop and learn from brilliant colleagues with diverse backgrounds in a vibrant working environment.
Hybrid working model - we believe in the value of bringing people together and at the same time we embrace the freedom of flexibility.
Diversity and inclusion are a natural part of our daily work. We know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable one. We genuinely believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us stronger together. Every day we strive to find new ways to improve diversity and inclusion within our community e.g. we have signed the European Diversity Charters in the countries where we operate to show our commitment and engage with others to continue learning and improving.
We enable dreams and aspirations for a greater good.
We build relationships. We add a personal touch to everything we do - when advising our customers, collaborating with colleagues, and meeting our potential candidates.
We learn and develop. We take pride in being experts and thinking ahead. We use our expertise to meet our customers' needs, from the simplest to the most complex. We bring a growth mindset to our work that enables us to focus on a broader perspective in our daily challenges.
We lead change. We are responsible and aware of the impact of our decisions, both for our customers and for our local and global communities. Mindful of our responsibility towards current and future generations, we have made sustainability an integrated part of our business strategy.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 16/01/2025.
Only for candidates in Sweden: for union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
