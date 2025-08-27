Scrum Master to Embedded Systems Automotive Department
2025-08-27
We at ALTEN Stockholm are looking for a Scrum Master with experience in Embedded Systems for the Automotive Industry!
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities, development and togetherness.
ALTEN operates in several different industries, having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN. Your wishes will guide your way forward.
As a consultant, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
Job / Skills
YOUR ROLE AS SCRUM MASTER WITHIN EMBEDDED SYSTEMS:
We are looking for a technically rooted person combined with a holistic view and strong personal drive. To thrive in this position, we would like to see that you are communicative, proactive, team-oriented, and a problem solver. The daily work as a scrum master in this position will include:
Manage the project's scope and timeline.
Facilitate software development in your team by applying the Scrum framework by coordinating sprints, retrospective meetings and daily stand-ups and coaching team members in the Agile framework.
Help your PO in planning deliverables, managing the backlog, and team's performance monitoring.
Resolving impediments to the teams' work.
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
Our priority is always to match your profile to assignments that interests you. For this role we are looking for engineers with experience as a Scrum Master with these key qualifications:
B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in computer engineering, embedded systems or equivalent.
Experiences from a previous scrum master or product owner position.
Experience from working in the automotive industry.
We handle the applications on an ongoing basis, so do not hesitate to contact us today - we believe in growing together!
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1300 committed employees with 9 offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. For the fifth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities. Ersättning
