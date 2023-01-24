Scrum Master to Bosch in Lund
In Lund, we develop products for automotive, e-bike and IoT. Lund is a software center within Bosch, and we are around 270 people developing products for tomorrow 's automotive industry. We are developing several products for the leading brand ESCRYPT, an internationally active and highly growth-oriented brand in the field of automotive security. More about ESCRYPT
We are looking for a Scrum Master that identifies yourself with the below attributes:
* Personality: Outstanding communication, negotiation and facilitation skills with a continuous improvement mindset.
* Working Practice: Structured, self reliant with team work mindset, coaching with goal and customer orientation.
* Experience and Knowledge: Solid professional experience working as a Scrum Master.
* Languages: Proficient in spoken and written English. Swedish language skill is a plus.
* Education: Academic degree in computer science, information technology or comparable field of studies. Scrum Master certificate is a plus.
and wants to:
* Help shape the future: Supporting lead role for the development of cutting-edge, high quality, efficient and maintainable software and innovative solutions for our automotive security CAN IDS, [CycurIDS] and Ethernet Firewall [CycurGate]. Read more about CycurIDS and CycurGate.
* Create something new: Create tomorrows security for the automotive industry.
* Show enthusiasm: High interest in IoT and cutting-edge software and team work.
* Take responsibility: Guide and coach our Scrum Teams on how to use Agile practices, mindset and principles to deliver high quality products to our customers. Facilitate and support in all Program Increment and Scrum events like the PI planning, Sprint Planning, Review, Retrospective and the daily Scrum.
* Experience cooperation: Work closely with Scrum Teams as well as several roles like Release Train Engineer and Product Owners, in an agile framework.
* Observe, and think ahead: Take ownership of assignments and be keen to deliver on-time. Be motivated to continuously learn as well as sharing your knowledge with your colleagues.
Nowadays we operate in a hybrid work location environment. You will be able to work remotely at home or in office, with flexible worktime options. We take your career seriously and offer the possibility to grow with us.
If you want to discover more about ESCRYPT, take another look at our website www.escrypt.com. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0Prq6fzjbs
How to apply
In this recruitment Bosch is collaborating with Experis IT, with long and extensive experience in recruiting IT managers and specialists. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Recruitment Consultant Luka Jovovic by phone 072 205 88 87 / via e-mail luka.jovovic@se.experis.com
or Recruitment Consultant Jenny Flygare by phone to 0727 - 28 54 30 / via e-mail, at jenny.flygare@se.experis.com
You apply to the position by clicking the "Ansök" link. Please note that selection and interviews are made and held continuously throughout the application period, and that you should therefore send in your application as soon as possible.
