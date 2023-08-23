Scrum Master Sr.
Volvo Business Services AB / Bibliotekariejobb / Göteborg Visa alla bibliotekariejobb i Göteborg
2023-08-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Ready to shape tomorrow's society together with us?
At Volvo Financial Services, we are transforming together to shape the world we want to live in. As the captive finance arm of the Volvo Group, VFS delivers innovative, responsive financial solutions that fit the way businesses work today, as well as how they will work in the future. Through our dedication to innovation, we support our customers in the adoption of sustainable transport and equipment solutions.
This is us, your new colleagues
At VFS, you will be part of a global and diverse team of trusted financial experts in the transportation and equipment industry whose passion is to cultivate customer relationships. We are knowledgeable and customers can always count on us. We also embrace new ideas and challenge the status quo, believing that innovation is driven by a willingness to change to stay ahead and find smart ways to create new solutions to help our customers win.
Digital and IT is the engine of the VFS business, and we continue on our strategic journey to further improve performance and to deliver the best customer experience in the industry. In this exciting environment, we are focused on Digital Innovation to meet the demands or our customers in an increasingly digitalized world.
We develop Global Platforms to enable Financial Services expansion, we safeguard Market Flexibility, we explore Data Opportunities and engage Cyber security. Our Technology Office, Service Platform and Customer Engagement teams take care of world class execution in all our markets, spanning the globe.
We are now looking for a Scrum Master, Senior level, for the Digital Change and Skill Management department of VFS Digital and IT. This position is part of VFS Global headquarters and will be located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
AS A SCRUM MASTER YOU WILL:
Master and/or SAFe certification is a plus
Be the facilitator for an agile team.
You will educate the team in Scrum or any other agile methods within your area and ensure the agreed way of working is being followed
You will help to remove hinders and foster a high-performing team environment, enabling continuous flow, learning and improvement.
You are accountable for the Team's effectiveness, and you do this by enabling the Team to improve its practices, to achieve its goals
Coach team members in self-management and cross-functionality
Coach product owner in agile ways of working to support the team to deliver high value
Facilitating stakeholder collaboration as requested or needed.
Ensure that all agreed agile events take place and are positive, productive, and kept within the timeframe
YOU HAVE/ARE:
A University degree or equivalent in IT, business administration, or a related field
Relevant years of working experience as a Scrum Master Senior (3 - 5 years)
Customer value driven mindset
End to end service mindset
Open minded, pragmatic and resilient
Product Oriented
Critical thinking and complex problem-solving skills
Cross functional collaboration skills
Some level of Scru
Do you want to join us in this journey?
Do you have the passion and excitement to take on this challenge?
Apply for the Scrum Master position today!
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8052661