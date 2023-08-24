Scrum Master | Referrals & Logged In
Polestar Performance AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-08-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Polestar Performance AB i Göteborg
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
If you are reading this, you probably already know that Polestar is an electric performance car brand. We work hard to create a unique experience for the customer, owner, and driver. Polestar require us to push the limits of technology and business development, which is mainstreamed into all processes of the company. Sustainability has been there from the beginning, and we have set a moonshot goal for climate-neutral cars in 2030. There is an ocean of opportunities in this for talented IT professionals who want to dive in and make a difference.
Let us describe the challenge we offer
The Product Area Acquisition tools is part of the Customer Acquisition and Services domain, we deliver digital solutions that enable the acquisition of new customers and services to existing customers. Our primary goal is to provide our customers with a first-class experience in both the physical and digital touchpoints. The domain leverages a best-of-breed of technology, combining bespoke solutions with commercial technologies. The domain is a key enabler of Polestar's overall strategy as a Direct-to-consumer brand and the increasingly important aftermarket business.
This position is located at our Lindholmen office in Gothenburg. We understand that work-life balance isn't easy, and of course, welcome our employees to work flexible hours and from home a couple of days per week if needed. We believe in empowerment.
What you will do
You will work as a Scrum Master for the team Referrals & Logged in. The Scrum Master is accountable for the Digital Team's effectiveness. Expectations are high, but most who work here will benefit from an intensive learning experience. Teams are expected to adopt a true tech-first, product-focused approach. For many, the autonomy at Polestar is liberating, challenging and unusual.
Polestar's tech stack is modern and free from legacy constraints, mainly based around: Node.js, Typescript, React.js, GraphQL, .NET Core, C#. Applications run in AWS on a serverless architecture using lambda functions and services such as DynamoDB.
Tasks you will be accountable for:
• Helping the team to focus on creating valuable products that meets Polestar's SDLC
• Coaching the team members and the Product Owner in self-management and cross-functionality
• Enabling the team to apply Scrum and improve their agile practices
• Apply leadership style depending on the team's need. Delegate when needed or apply a more coaching approach when needed.
• Supporting the team in problem-solving, balancing priorities and clarifying trade-offs
Who you are
We are looking for you with high energy and a brave spirit willing to challenge the status quo. You get excited about trying new solutions outside standard approved and inspire your teammates to do the same and reach their maximum potential. In Polestar we embrace a culture of trust and complete transparency, to fit into the team you share those values with us.
To be a great fit for this position we believe you:
• Are an experienced Scrum Master and/or technical lead
• Experience in agile ways of working
• Have relevant programming experience for web development such as node.js, react.js, typescript, javascript.
• Have experience in developing and scaling high-quality eCommerce tech platforms in cross-functional Digital product teams
At Polestar, you will be part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication. Since Polestar's in a scale-up phase you thrive by working in a fast-paced environment.
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you? If you are interested in joining the Polestar family, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will be open until the position is filled.
Are you ready for the journey? Which is electric by the way...
LI-HA1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Polestar Performance AB
(org.nr 556653-3096), http://www.polestar.com Arbetsplats
Polestar Kontakt
Hanna Agerforz hanna.agerforz@polestar.com Jobbnummer
8054740