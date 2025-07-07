Scrum Master, Payment Systems
2025-07-07
Do you want to be part of building Swedbank future payment platform. Then this is the job for you. Swedbank and the payment market is in the middle of the largest transformation in decades, from multiple legacy solutions to one new payment engine that will aggregate the majority of our domestic and international transactions into one system. You will be part of building and implementing the new solution together developers, business analysts and other experts. The Scrum Master role is a central part of the team's operations and you will build valuable knowledge payment products and our infrastructure.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Be a servant leader and coach the team to deliver value
Work with team building with the ambition to create a high performing team
Manage, lead and follow up on activities
Facilitate agile team ceremonies
Coordinate with the Release Train Engineer and other Scrum Masters
Ensure alignment with Swedbank central release process
Work actively to remove impediments
Work with continuous improvements
What is needed in this role: Proven experience of SAFe and work as a scrum master
A passion and interest for development and building new products
A flexible, solution oriented approach when handling challenges
Responsibility and accountability
Strong communications skills and fluent in English and Swedish
Relevant University degree and/or equivalent competence
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...become part of an international team of professional colleagues who work together to build our future payment platform - a key part of Swedbanks operations and our products offerings." Martin Ranvinge, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 16.07.2025. Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Martin Ranvinge
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-17
Martin Ranvinge martin.ranvinge@swedbank.se Jobbnummer
9419893