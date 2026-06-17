Scrum Master / Object Leader - eMobility Engineering
Techrytera AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Techrytera AB i Stockholm
, Eskilstuna
, Västerås
, Norrköping
, Finspång
eller i hela Sverige
About us At Techrytera AB, recruitment starts with you. We are a staffing and recruitment company with deep expertise and a clear focus on IT and Engineering. With our industry knowledge and close dialogue with both candidates and clients, we create precise matches where the right skills meet the right needs.
We believe that a truly great match is not just about a job description – it's about your experience, your potential, and what you genuinely want to develop in. That's why we always focus on the individual. By understanding your background, motivations, and ambitions, we can connect you with assignments and roles at our clients where you have the right conditions to grow and make an impact.
Our goal is to build long-term and meaningful collaborations – for both you as a candidate and for our clients.
Job Description We are looking for an experienced Scrum Master / Object Leader to join a well-established and mature Agile team working with schematics and cable harness development for bus chassis. The team is primarily focused on eMobility projects and plays a key role in securing project deliveries and supporting engineering activities.
In this role, you will be responsible for coordinating, planning, and following up on project activities related to electrical systems and vehicle development. You will act as a central point of coordination between project stakeholders and the design team while ensuring milestone deliveries are achieved according to plan.
A strong focus of the assignment is maintaining a positive team culture and high level of engagement. Therefore, excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential.
Please note that this position requires on-site presence in the office five days per week.
Key Responsibilities:
Coordinate and follow up activities related to test vehicle components.
Plan and oversee the creation of schematics and cable harnesses for ongoing projects.
Monitor and follow up on project deviations and corrective actions.
Secure project milestone deliveries and ensure progress is tracked and communicated.
Report status, risks, and progress in project meetings.
Support the design and engineering team in daily activities and project execution.
Facilitate collaboration across teams and stakeholders.
Contribute to maintaining a positive, engaged, and high-performing team environment.
Support with line group responsibilities, for example coordinating improvement work.
Education:
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or equivalent technical discipline.
Experience & Skills:
Experience & Skills:
Minimum 5 years of experience in design and engineering work.
Proven experience in coordination, planning, and follow-up activities.
Ability to work effectively in cross-functional and project-oriented environments.
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills.
Experience from Scania or TRATON organizations is considered highly meritorious.
Experience in cable harness design using Saber is considered an advantage.
Additional Information:
Full-time assignment (100%).
Estimated duration: 1 year, with possibility for extension.
On-site work required five days per week.
English is the working language.
Application
When you apply through Techrytera AB, you're not just applying for a job – you're starting a dialogue about your career path. We want to get to know you, your experience, and your ambitions so that we can match you with the right opportunities at our clients.
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application or get in touch with us to learn more. We look forward to discovering the next step in your career together with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7930719-2057894". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techrytera AB
(org.nr 559568-3623), https://www.techrytera.se
Sveavägen 137 (visa karta
)
113 46 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9968335