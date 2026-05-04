Scrum Master in HMI Development
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-05-04
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Gnesta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support - and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help shape how digital and physical user experiences come together in commercial vehicles. In this role, you support an interaction design team in an R&D environment where HMI, software, hardware, systems, and validation need to move in sync. The work spans development, scaling, and implementation, so you will be close to both early product work and the transition into industrialization.
This is a role for someone who enjoys creating clarity in a complex setting. The organization is in the middle of an agile transformation, and not every ceremony or framework is fully in place yet. That means you will have real influence on how teams collaborate, improve flow, and balance agile ways of working with the demands of quality, safety, and industrial product development. It is a strong opportunity if you like building structure while working close to products that make a visible difference for end users.
Job DescriptionYou will act as Scrum Master for an internal interaction design team working with HMI solutions.
You will coach the team in agile ways of working and help establish effective ceremonies, routines, and team practices.
You will support cross-functional collaboration across UX, software, systems, and validation within R&D.
You will create structure, coordination, and alignment in a setting where ways of working are still evolving.
You will help the team maintain flow, remove impediments, and drive continuous improvement.
You will support the transition from development into implementation and industrialization.
You will contribute to the ongoing transformation and support the organization's approach to scaled agile ways of working.
RequirementsUniversity degree at M.Sc. level in technical design or a similar field.
Experience as a Scrum Master in complex product development environments.
Solid experience in HMI and/or digiphysical development where software, hardware, and vehicle systems interact.
Good knowledge of the client's organization, product development system, and ways of working.
Proven experience from scaling and implementation phases, including transition from development into implementation and industrialization.
Experience working in cross-functional R&D teams with software, UX, systems, and validation.
Ability to create structure and alignment in complex and sometimes unclear contexts.
Ability to support teams through uncertainty, shifting priorities, and transformation without formal authority.
Professional working proficiency in Swedish and English.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7674578-1979216". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9889425