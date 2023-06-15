Scrum Master / Data Governance Officer
2023-06-15
Who we are:
Extended Vehicle Integration Office (XVIO) team is operating in the fast-paced data domain in Volvo Group, and we are now looking for a new Scrum Master.
We are an Agile team that is part of Data & Simulation (Vehicle Technology) at Volvo Group Trucks Technology. Our team is situated in Sweden and India, and we work in a fully integrated setup. This position is in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The Role:
In our daily work we support data consumers throughout the entire Volvo Group with acquisition of vehicle generated data through a process that we own and govern. In this process we review various concerns of data usage together with experts within different domains, such as data compliance, technical feasibility, and commercial impact. We also document the usage request and review decisions via a formal template, for traceability purposes.
To succeed in a role in our team, it is important to have a strong customer-centric and service-minded attitude. We believe that we deliver the most value when our customers are satisfied, and to achieve this it is important to have an open, curious, and continuous dialogue with them. Additionally, experience from working in an Agile/Scrum WoW is critical.
This position is a split Scrum Master/Data Governance Officer role, and you should therefore be ready and interested in learning how to manage data acquisition cases which sometimes includes more technical aspects. Mastering the Scrum Master tasks will require multiple leadership skills including for example coaching, communication and facilitation.
What you will do:
Lead our continued journey in establishing effective Scrum practices
Support team in resolving roadblocks
Coach and help team focus and facilitate effective Scrum events
Serve the Scrum Product Owner by providing appropriate tools and techniques
Provide training, and coaching in Scrum practices
Drive vehicle data readout process activities
Drive continuous improvement initiatives connected to vehicle data systems and processes
Who you are:
Customer-centric and service-minded attitude
Teamwork mindset
Effective communication skills
Have a get-it-done attitude and deliver with quality
Curious and with a strong willingness to learn
Expected experiences and skills:
M.Sc. from relevant engineering discipline (Product Development, Industrial Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering or similar)
2+ years' experience in Automotive industry
Experience from working as a Scrum Master (a Scrum Master certification like PSM I/II/III is a strong merit)
Understanding and experience within process design
Experience in design, verification, or usage of vehicle function and/or vehicle data
Seen as meritorious
Knowledge and experience in Data Management and Data Governance (such as data lineage, data usage, data compliance and data lifecycle)
Experience from working in Volvo Group
Experience from tools such as Jira, Confluence, SharePoint, Power BI and Power Apps
Experience with Automotive development tools such as SystemWeaver
Understanding of ESW (Embedded Software) development process
Are you curious and up for the challenge? Feel free to contact us if you have questions! We look forward to receiving your application!
Contact: Christian Månsson, Hiring Manager - christian.mansson.2@volvo.com
