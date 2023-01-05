Scrum Master Checkout
2023-01-05
Verisure Innovation is now looking for a Scrum Master to join our team in Malmö!
About the job
Would you like to have an impact every day by making people safe - and bringing them peace of mind? Interested in being a part of a dedicated, passionate team which believes security is a human right? Eager to join a company where technology and innovation is at the heart of its solutions? Then, this is your opportunity.
Verisure is seeking a talented, innovative, enthusiastic Scrum Master to join our exciting journey and to help us achieve our goals. For that reason, if you are a Scrum Master aiming to develop and challenge yourself both personally and professionally, this is your opportunity. In this role you have the opportunity to work close with a passionate team and help them to succeed, and by doing so, helping us improve people's protection at home and increase their security, which is our main objective
Our teams have close cooperation with our business stakeholders as well as within IT. The aim is to understand the true nature of the problems our business face to deliver true value. Our team is currently working on implementing DevOps methodology in our daily work to further strengthen the ownership and empowerment in managing our services. This role will be instrumental and key in this transition. You will join a creative and curious team consisting of developers, testers, a product owner and system architect. "It is an amazing team to work with, they have high ambitions, a can-do mindset and most important they help each other so we can succeed together" says Daniel, manager of the team.
Your responsibility as Scrum Master is to:
* Maximize business outcomes via scrum and remove road blocks
* Being a servant leader and coach team members
* Smoothly onboard new employees and team members
* Assisting the product owner
* Facilitate scrum events & enhance team planning
* Be the engine in improvement processes - Drive DevOps forward with us in terms of culture, processes, and technology
What you bring
We are looking for a Scrum Master that facilitates creativity and motivates others to increase efficiency. You are used to working with complex systems with dependencies amongst deliveries. To succeed in this role, we see that your personality is characterized by good communications skills and an ability to inspire and motivate. Furthermore, we believe you should have:
* Previous Scrum Master experience
* Good knowledge of agile methodologies
* Experience of JIRA
* Fluent in English both in speech and writing
We see it as a meritorious if you have worked with Scale Agile Framework, it is also a plus if you have a Scrum Master certification. Relevant education from a university, college or vocational university is desirable.
What we offer
We are building a high-performance organization through investing in our people. We offer a fantastic opportunity for personal development with an environment characterized by humbleness & knowledge sharing and to enhance the on-the-job training we have a training budget to ensure personal growth. Our bright and open office space is just a 5-minute walk from the Central Station in Malmö, easily accessible and a fantastic location.
Interested in learning more about us? Get inspired by our colleagues talking about how it feels to be part of our exciting journey by clicking here
About Verisure
Why Verisure?
We are proud to say we are a value driven company that lives our values. Here are some things that we are specifically proud of:
