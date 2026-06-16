Scrum Master and Object Leader
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-06-16
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Gnesta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a mature agile team working with schematics and cable harness development for bus chassis, with a strong focus on eMobility. In this role, you become the link between project stakeholders and the engineering team, helping secure progress, quality, and milestone deliveries in a complex vehicle development environment.
The role combines coordination, planning, and daily team support. You will work close to electrical systems development and help create the structure needed for the team to move forward efficiently, while also contributing to a positive and engaged way of working. This is a strong opportunity for you who enjoy combining technical understanding with agile leadership in a highly collaborative setting.
Job DescriptionYou will coordinate and follow up activities connected to test vehicle components and ongoing development work.
You will plan and oversee work related to schematics and cable harnesses for current projects.
You will drive follow-up on project deviations and support corrective actions together with relevant stakeholders.
You will help secure milestone deliveries by tracking progress and making sure risks and status are clearly communicated.
You will represent the team in project meetings and provide updates on progress, risks, and delivery status.
You will support the design and engineering team in daily execution and help remove obstacles that affect delivery.
You will facilitate collaboration across teams and functions to keep activities aligned.
You will contribute to line group responsibilities, including coordination of improvement initiatives.
You will help maintain a positive, engaged, and high-performing team culture.
RequirementsB.Sc. or M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or an equivalent technical discipline.
Minimum 5 years of experience in design and engineering work.
Proven experience in coordination, planning, and follow-up activities.
Experience working effectively in cross-functional and project-oriented environments.
Strong communication skills and the ability to manage stakeholders in a structured way.
Ability to understand technical details while keeping a broader project perspective.
English is the working language.
Ability to work on site five days per week.
Nice to haveExperience from the client's organization or a closely related group organization.
Experience in cable harness design using Saber.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7922904-2056245". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9966740