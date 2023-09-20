Scrum Master/Agile Coach for future client assignments
2023-09-20
We at Adecco Professionals are seeking a Scrum Master/Agile Coach for future client assignments. This is a proactive job advertisement with the goal of helping you find a position that matches your skills and desired career path. If you are passionate about fostering collaboration, driving efficiency, and enabling teams to reach their full potential, this could be the opportunity for you!
About the role
In the role as a Scrum Master/Agile Coach you will play a pivotal role in facilitating the adoption of agile methodologies across our clients ' projects. By submitting your expression of interest, you provide us with the opportunity to consider your profile when we are searching for candidates for consultancy assignments within your specific professional field. Subsequently, we will be able to reach out to you when we receive an assignment that aligns with your profile. As we collaborate with several reputable companies that rely on us for their staffing requirements, there is also a chance that you may be contacted regarding positions that never reach the open market.
As this is a proactive job advertisement, the responsibilities may vary depending on the assignment. As a Scrum Master/Agile Coach some of your primary responsibilities might involve:
* Coach and mentor teams in agile principles and practices, fostering self-organization and accountability.
* Remove impediments and obstacles that hinder the team 's progress, enabling them to focus on delivering value.
* Collaborate with product owners to define and prioritize the product backlog, ensuring alignment with business goals.
* Monitor team metrics and progress, identifying areas for improvement and implementing strategies for optimization.
* Foster a culture of continuous learning, experimentation, and adaptability within the team.
Please note that by responding to this job advertisement, you are expressing your interest in potential future assignments. We frequently receive inquiries from clients within the field, hence, we are keen on connecting with candidates who would be interested in undertaking a new challenge.
About you
We 're seeking an individual proficient in both formal and influential/inspirational leadership - someone adept at coaching, active listening, and empowering teams and individuals. You 're a people person, capable of invigorating and motivating teams. Your capacity to collaborate and communicate across various organizational levels is exceptional. While specific requirements may vary based on the assignment, in general, we expect candidates to meet the following qualifications:
* Previous experience in the role as a Scrum Master/Agile coach.
* Strong understanding of agile methodologies and frameworks, with the ability to tailor them to the team 's needs.
* Excellent facilitation, communication, and interpersonal skills.
* Problem-solving mindset with the ability to address conflicts and challenges constructively.
* Proficiency in both written and spoken English.
* If you hold a relevant degree, it 's an advantage.
About Adecco
We at Adecco Professionals strive to be the obvious choice for our candidates, consultants, and clients. We partner with interesting and attractive companies in different industries. Through us you can continue to build your experience and competencies by working as a consultant on different assignments with our clients.
About the application
Upon receiving your application, the first step in the process will be an email containing one or more tests, depending on the nature of your application process with us previously. Adecco utilizes tests as a part of the process with the aim of conducting assessments that are as quality-assured and fair as possible.
Contact details
If you have questions, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter Fredrika Holm via Fredrika.Holm@adecco.se
If your inquiry pertains to registration, please contact Adecco 's Candidate Support at info@adecco.se
.
Welcome with your application!
