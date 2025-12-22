Scrum Master
2025-12-22
A hybrid role responsible for facilitating Agile delivery, translating business and customer needs into actionable technical requirements, and acting as the primary point of contact between stakeholders and the engineering team. Works closely with AWS-based development team using Python to ensure timely, high-quality product delivery aligned with business objectives.
Key Responsibilities
Agile & Scrum Leadership
Facilitate Scrum ceremonies including sprint planning, daily stand-ups, sprint reviews, and retrospectives
Act as Scrum Master, ensuring Agile principles and best practices are followed
Remove impediments and manage dependencies to keep teams on track
Track sprint progress, velocity, and delivery metrics
Coach team members on Agile mindset and continuous improvement
Business Analysis
Gather, analyze, and document business and customer requirements
Translate business needs into user stories, acceptance criteria, and functional specifications
Maintain and prioritize the product backlog in collaboration with stakeholders
Perform impact analysis and support change management
Ensure alignment between business objectives and technical implementation
Business & Customer SPOC (Single Point of Contact)
Serve as the primary liaison between customers, business stakeholders, and technical teams
Lead requirement discussions, solution walkthroughs, and status updates
Manage stakeholder expectations and communicate risks, timelines, and dependencies
Collect customer feedback and incorporate it into product improvements
Technical Collaboration
• Collaborate closely with stakeholders to refine requirements into well-defined, actionable user stories, estimate and prioritize them, define acceptance criteria, and enable developers to build solutions on AWS using Python.
• Support solution design discussions by clarifying functional and technical requirements.
• Ensure non-functional requirements, including performance, scalability, and security, are clearly defined and understood.
• Coordinate User Acceptance Testing (UAT), manage defect triage, and support release readiness activities.
• Ensure timely, high-quality deployments while validating existing functionality alongside newly delivered features.
• Work closely with the L2 support team to resolve incidents and service requests promptly by engaging the appropriate developers or providing relevant knowledge base documentation.
