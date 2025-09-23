Scrum Master
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-09-23
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Helsingborg
, Perstorp
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Scrum Master, for a global company in Lund.
Start is in October 2025, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Description:
As a Scrum Master in our organization you will work in one of our Scrum teams and two Kanban teams, facilitating, improving, coaching and supporting their daily work.
The teams develop and life cycle manage mainly software and hardware products for our internal packaging material production facilities that are located all over the world.
Skill requirements:
We are looking for a leader that has a strong personal drive and commitment to meet complex challenges.
You are a "people person", where your passion is to develop and motivate others.
You possess excellent communication skills that helps you create passion and engagement.
Building networks to understand and solve obstacles comes natural to you.
As a person, you bring stability and drive for reaching results.
You will be acting in a context with many different perspectives, it is essential you are good at handling changes and dealing with ambiguity.
You also excel in stakeholder management as well as adapting the Scrum and Kanban Framework to the team's context and needs.
We believe you have a technical education on university level.
You have at least 3-5 years of experience from Scrum Master roles preferably both in software and hardware context.
Experience from line management or other leadership roles will be considered a plus.
Your communication skills in English, both written and oral are on excellent level.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is in October 2025, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Kontakt
Kanika Singhal kanika@incluso.se +46 73-533 78 11 Jobbnummer
9521877