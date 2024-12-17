Scrum Master
2024-12-17
We are now looking for a Scrum Master on the behalf of our client in Lund.
Assignment Description:
As a Scrum Master in our organization you will work in two of our Scrum teams, facilitating, improving, coaching and supporting their daily work. The teams develop and life cycle manage mainly hardware products for our internal packaging material production facilities that are located all over the world.
Skill requirements:
We are looking for a leader that has a strong personal drive and commitment to meet complex challenges.
You are a "people person", where your passion is to develop and motivate others.
You possess excellent communication skills that helps you create passion and engagement.
Building networks to understad and solve obstacles comes natural to you.
As a person, you bring stability and drive for reaching results.
You will be acting in a context with many different perspectives, it is essential you are good at handling changes and dealing with ambiguity. You also excel in stakeholder management.
We believe you have a technical education on university level.
You have at least 3-5 years of experience from Scrum Master roles preferably in a hardware context.
Experience from line management or other leadership roles will be considered a plus.
Your communication skills in English, both written and oral are on excellent level.
Required skills:Hardware,Coaching,Communication,Line Management,Facilitation,Scrum Master,Leadership,Support,Stakeholder Management,Network,Complex challenges,Technical Education,improvement
Languages:English(Proficient)
Deadline:2024-12-22
Start date: 2025-01-20
End date: 2025-12-31
Location: Lund
Workload: 100%
Remote work: 20% Ersättning
