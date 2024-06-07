Scrum Master
2024-06-07
We have a requirement for the position of Scrum Master with one of our client.
Location: Södertälje
Requirements:
• MSc in engineering as education to be able to understand the complex technology.
• Project leader experience
• Management experience
• Knowledge in product development process.
• Experience as development engineer.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 24 months
Application Deadline: 10-06-2024
Expected Start Date: 12-08-2024
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-10
E-post: info@progalaxy.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524)
Snickervvägen 37 (visa karta
)
Jobbnummer
8735578