Scrum Master
JobBusters AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-02-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Are you passionate about driving innovation in the automotive sector? Do you thrive in a dynamic, collaborative environment where teamwork is the key to success? We have an exciting opportunity for a skilled and motivated Scrum Master to join our customer's team and play a crucial role in shaping the future of automotive technology.
As a Scrum Master at our customer's site in the automotive industry, you will:
• Facilitate Agile Processes: Lead and facilitate Scrum ceremonies, including Sprint Planning, Daily Stand-ups, Sprint Review, and Retrospectives to ensure effective communication and collaboration among team members.
• Team Empowerment: Work closely with cross-functional teams, empowering them to self-organize and achieve high levels of performance. Foster a culture of continuous improvement and innovation.
• Remove Impediments: Identify and proactively address obstacles that may hinder the team's progress. Collaborate with stakeholders to ensure a smooth and efficient development process.
• Coach and Mentor: Provide guidance to the team on Agile principles and practices. Mentor team members in Scrum frameworks, fostering a mindset of agility and adaptability.
• Stakeholder Collaboration: Build strong relationships with stakeholders, ensuring clear communication and understanding of project goals. Collaborate with Product Owners to prioritize and refine the product backlog.
• Metrics and Reporting: Implement metrics and reporting mechanisms to track the team's progress, identify areas for improvement, and showcase successes to stakeholders.
Company Description
Our client is a world leader as a global innovator and operator of digital vehicle services. Their vision is to lead the automotive industry into the digital society, with the goal of connecting 100 million vehicles by 2025. When you join their journey, you will be part of a large group of highly skilled and warm-hearted people from around the world. Your closest colleagues will be an elite agile team who together have the authority and responsibility to design, implement, test and maintain the services they create.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• Academic degree within Computer Science, Engineering or similar relevant experience.
• Several years of solid professional experience in the area and in the role.
• Servant Leadership experience.
• Fluent English, in both speech and writing.
• Experience of DevOps, Agile and SAFe methodologies.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
As a seasoned Scrum Master, you excel in creating psychological safety within teams, fostering an environment where individuals can thrive and develop to their fullest potential. Your passion lies in coaching people, leveraging feedback loops, and navigating the intricacies of group dynamics and conflict resolution. Your commitment to a learning mindset is evident, constantly seeking inspiration for personal growth and sharing that inspiration within the organization.
Your adaptability shines through as you comprehend the various frameworks and models associated with agility and flow. You possess the wisdom to tailor your approach pragmatically, ensuring a seamless integration of work into the organizational context and delivery requirements. Having a wealth of experience as a Scrum Master and holding leadership roles throughout your career, you bring a wealth of expertise to the table.
Salary
By agreement.
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours. Our client wishes to start immediately and the assignment is expected to run until 2025-01-31 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client with office in central Gothenburg. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously. Applications received before 2024-02-07 will be handled in a first selection. Application deadline is 2024-03-04. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5680". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606), http://jobbusters.se/ Arbetsplats
JobBusters Kontakt
Lina Isberg lina.isberg@jobbusters.se +46 73 320 49 80 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där JobBusters AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8446104