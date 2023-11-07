Scrum Master
*10+ years experience in the Software Development and Certified Scrum master
• Strong implementation experience in Agile Engineering Practices.
• Have implemented Project Management/Best Practices in min. 5+ projects as a Scrum Master
• Strong exposure in demonstrating various metrics.
• Fluent in communication skills.
• Find methods to effectively manage the product backlog.
• Help communicate the owner's wishlist to the project team.
• Arrange and optimize product backlog.
• Organize scrum events as necessary.
• Lead and coach scrum adoption.
• Plan scrum implementation.
• Implement changes and steps to increase the team's productivity.
• Collaborate with other scrum masters to improve the methodologies' efficiency
