Scrum Master
2023-09-26
Are you passionate about agile methodologies and team collaboration?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Be part of leading a new team who are responsible for data delivery to calculation engine.
• Reporting and analytics within capital adequacy.
• Participate in building new solutions for credit risk calculation, reporting and analytics
• Work in an agile release train according to SAFe, scaled agile framework
• Act as servant-leader and help the team remove impediments
• Coach the team in self-organization and self-management
• Facilitate agile events and ensure efficient way-of-working
• Work with continuous improvements
• Work in close cooperation with the Release Train Engineer
• Participate in business analyst and/or test activities
What is needed in this role:
• Genuine interest in people and passionate about building relationships
• Problem solver with a can-do-attitude
• Passionate about coaching and supporting others
• Self-driven and ability to engage and inspire others
• Clear and efficient communication skills
• Team player and collaborative
• Scrum Master experience from an organisation working with SAFe framework
• Knowledge of Jira and Confluence (or other similar tools)
• Understanding of Banking and Finance area
• Proficient in spoken and written English and Swedish
• Relevant university degree or proven sufficient work experience
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
be part of an international unit who build solutions and analytical capabilities within Capital Adequacy area. We have many interesting and challenging tasks, and we work hard to deliver according to customer needs and target architecture. As a manager I think it 's important to be honest, trustful, accountable and lead by example. I expect my team members to take own initiative, strive to deliver, support each other and live up to Swedbank values. Together we ensure that we deliver value to the bank, feel good and have fun at work." Mari Syverstad, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 15.10.2023.
Location: Stockholm, Umeå
Recruiting manager: Mari Syverstad, +46 72 7434390
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
