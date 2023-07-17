Scrum Master
We are looking for person experienced in people/team development, preferably a project manager/product owner/scrum master who has a deep interest in developing teams to work together more efficiently and effectively, delivering high-quality products or services that meet the needs of the customer, while continuously improving their processes.
We expect you to have good knowledge in product development and has experience of working with and within teams.
On the personal level we expect you to have a high drive and motivation together with excellent stakeholder management.
The team you will manage is highly cross functional and exists of automation engineers, software engineers, mechanical designers, mechanical engineers etc.
The team is working according to a hybrid way of working where both Waterfall and Agile are the main components.
We expect that most of your experience is from hardware and heavy industry.
Your dail tasks may include:
• Leading the team in Scrum practices and principles and using your knowledge and experience to guide teams through the entire Scrum process, from planning to execution to review.
• Ensuring that the Scrum framework is followed correctly, facilitating the Scrum events such as daily stand-up meetings, sprint planning, and retrospective meetings, and removing any obstacles that prevent the team from achieving their goals.
• Be the bridge between the scrum team and Line manager to enable competence development, team stability and recruitment as well as the well-being and motivation of the respective team members.
Required skills:
• Experience from complex organisations
• Technical understanding
• Knowledge in SAFe and Scrum methodology
• Global environment
• Stakeholder management
• Team building and team management.
• Waterfall or hybrid ways of working
Note: This is a long term position and we would like the candidate to stay on this assignment for multiple years. Ersättning
