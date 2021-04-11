Scrum Master - The We Select Company AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

The We Select Company AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-11Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. ("Sirius") is an international, multi-billion dollar, public company providing reinsurance on a worldwide basis through four principal segments: Global Property, Global A&H, Specialty & Casualty, and Run-off and Other. Sirius offers insurance and reinsurance products for property lines and agriculture, accident and health, medical travel, aviation and space, marine, trade credit, contingency, casualty, surety, asbestos risks, environmental risks, and other long-tailed liability exposures. Sirius has locations around the globe, with principal locations in Bermuda, Stockholm, New York and London.Scrum Master to Global Reinsurance and Specialty segmentWe are looking for two Scrum masters to coach and facilitate our development teams, operating from our Stockholm office. Within Sirius an Agile transformation is underway, based on SAFe, where we build independent, cross-functional teams to support the business units' value streams. To support that journey we are looking for two Scrum masters, to our Stockholm office, to coach and facilitate our development teams in everyday life.About the roleAs a Scrum master you should be able to take on several roles including teacher, coach, mentor, facilitator, and motivator. The primary focus of the Scrum master is supporting the team's continuous improvement needs. It is extremely important to lead the work of enforcing the Scrum process and helping the team to communicate, coordinate, and cooperate to deliver stories and by removing impediments. Currently, we are building teams that we want to be long-lived. The teams will be independent and self-organized, able to self manage and able to figure out the answer themselves. Therefore it's important that the Scrum master can coach the team, influence the team to continuous improvement and deliveries of value to the business.Main responsibilitiesCoach the team, facilitate team and program eventsRemove impediments to the team's progressAssist the team in implementing SAFeFoster adoption of Agile technical practicesAssist the PO in preparing and refining the backlog for PI and Iteration PlanningCoach the team on the best ways to refine their backlog and create StoriesEducation and ExperienceTo be successful in this role we believe that you have a Bachelor's degree in IT or equivalent and at least 5 years of experience from a similar role. Experience from the insurance/reinsurance sector is desirable. It is also desirable to have SAFe's certifications corresponding to Certified SAFe® 5 Agilist and Certified SAFe® 5 Practitioner.To be able to deliver in this role, we believe that you have qualities like a psychologist; helping the team improve their performance, and Qualities as an entertainer; finding ways to make things interesting.Language and communicationYou are fluent in English and have strong interpersonal and communication skills; capable of working closely with upper management, writing proposals, and making presentations to business or professional peers.ApplicationIf you are interested in applying for this position, please press the button "Apply now" and send your application. If you have any questions regarding this position, feel free to contact Oscar Stierncreutz at 072 224 8530. We're looking forward to receiving your application!Sirius is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We offer excellent opportunities for competitive salaries, employee development, and comprehensive benefits for a diverse workforce.2021-04-11Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-11The We Select Company ABDrottninggatan 2511151 STOCKHOLM5683521