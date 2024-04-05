Scrum Master - Power Supply - Embedded Systems & Functions
2024-04-05
Scania is transforming from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a provider of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Our group within R&D Area E/E, Software & Autonomous, and the Onboard Platform domain, is responsible for the low voltage (LV) power supply of our electrical architecture and provides domain expertise within LV Energy Storage, Power Electronics, and Power Distribution. We have embarked on the agile way of working and the group is currently organized into three global teams; Power Supply System & Architecture, Embedded Systems & Functions, and Power Distribution Components.
About the role:
For our team Embedded Systems & Functions, we are now looking for a Scrum Master (SM) who together with the Product Owner (PO) will be leading the team ensuring that our solutions are delivered at the right time, have the right functions, performance and robustness to support Scania's customers. Your focus as an SM is on facilitating team events and meetings, coaching the team in agile methods, and continuously handling the team's capacity, ability, and planning. You will also manage risks and obstacles to secure the output from the team. The aim is to build a cross-functional autonomous team that can handle most of your work by yourself, and you as the SM will have a vital role in securing that. The role and process are not 100% set, so you will also have the possibility to contribute to the new way of working.
Whom we believe you are:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in electrical engineering, physics engineering, or a related field.
• You have an interest in leading teams. You take joy in seeing your team succeed and have an interest in group dynamics. Previous experience as a Scrum Master or similar leadership is a strong merit.
• To succeed in this position, you are required to be driven and structured.
• You are a team player with the ambition to develop both yourself and the team. You are an open-minded person with strong communication skills.
• It is important that you in the role can contribute to communicate results in verbal and written form to the VCT-triad, team and the group manager.
• You communicate fluently in Swedish and English, both verbal and in writing.
• Experience in the tool JIRA is a merit.
Scania Offers:
At Scania, we want you to succeed and develop, and together we contribute to a sustainable future. Working at Scania you are offered benefits such as a mutual performance bonus, occupational pension, distance working in Sweden, flexible working hours, and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer our direct bus service between Stockholm City - Liljeholmen - Södertälje, the Scania Job Express. Work is becoming something we do, more than something we go to, read about Work/Life balance at Scania.
For further information, please contact:
Me, the hiring manager: Patrik Willingstam patrik.willingstam@scania.com
A background check might be conducted for this recruitment process.
We look forward to receiving your application including a CV, and copies of any degrees and certificates. Selections will be done on an ongoing basis. You don't need to submit a cover letter but you need to answer the questions in the process going forward.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers, we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totaled over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centers in Africa, Asia, and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-26
