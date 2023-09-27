Scrum Master - APT team
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank.
Job ID: 19480
Would you like to lead international, complex IT deliveries in cross-functional teams on a mission to reinvent the future of banking? We are now looking for Scrum Masters in APT (Asset & Wealth Management and Personal Banking Technology) to drive important technology deliveries, providing state-of-the-art technology solutions to our customers.
At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and we're deeply committed to meeting them with the financial solutions of tomorrow. We're creating an agile environment where we're harnessing the power of technology - one where you can make an impact. So bring your skills, ideas and unique background. With us, you'll find plenty of opportunities to grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the to the Execution Leadership team in Asset & Wealth Management and Personal Banking. We add value by driving and leading change in a complex IT delivery landscape catering for both agile and traditional change management. The large majority of our delivery use agile method, where we add value by being servant leaders, growing high-performing agile teams. We enable creation of great value to have the relevant solutions for right customers at the right time. We add value by being servant leaders and growing high-performing teams. So bring your skills, ideas and unique background. With us, you'll find plenty of possibilities to grow and make your mark on something bigger.
What you'll be doing:
* Leading end-to-end IT deliveries, translating business needs to tangible objectives and solutions, and successfully delivering according to agreed scope and priorities in a predictable and transparent manner. You will be assigned to a role in an initiative, matching complexity and expectations on growth and learning.
* Proactively demonstrating control of the key issues i.e. risk and compliance, and managing proper mitigating actions to ensure a smooth delivery
* Overseeing initiative execution, including release and deployment activities, and managing and protecting time, cost and scope baseline
* Providing transparency like relevant, clear and accurate metrics
* Driving a great communication and cooperation among all stakeholders
* Building high-performing teams. Fostering collaboration and steering teams towards the culture of knowledge sharing and the adoption of best practices
* Leading, inspiring, motivating and coaching your team members, establishing continuous improvements and encouraging a growth mindset
You'll join a great team of professional and experienced Project Leaders, working in assignments across Personal Banking and Asset & Wealth Management. The majority of deliveries are organized according to SAFe and agile methodology.
The role is based in Stockholm.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Have great leadership skills
* Enjoy learning and are excited about bringing your ideas to the table
* Have genuine interest in the business context and the solution area
* Are dependable, willing to speak up - even when it's difficult - and committed to empowering others
* Have excellent communication and facilitation skills
* Have willingness to drive initiatives using the most suitable methodology, applying both agile and traditional delivery and leadership concepts
* Are comfortable leading diverse and distributed teams using online collaboration tools.
* Are dedicated, resilient and goal oriented person, who knows how to bring the deliveries to successful completion
* Are self-starter with a consulting mindset and are able to coach, mentor and empower team members
* Embrace change, challenge status quo and want to maximise customer value
* Have strong problem-solving skills and feel comfortable in challenging situations
* Have growth mindset and want constantly improve yourself and others
Your experience and background:
* Good understanding of primarily agile methodologies (SAFe/Scrum) and also traditional project/program management
* Experience working primarily as a Scrum Master or a Project Manager/Driver in IT, preferably in financial sector
* Analytical skills and ability to deal with complex and demanding issues
* Experience of risk and dependency management
* Experience of building strong stakeholder relationships
* Excellent English skills, both verbal and in writing
* Hands-on experience of tooling used when leading agile teams such as Jira, Confluence etc.
* Relevant university degree e.g. IT, finance, economics or similar
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 22/10/2023.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
