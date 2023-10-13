Scrum Master - Analytics & BI
Seco Tools AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-10-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Seco Tools AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Arboga
, Norrköping
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
At Seco Tools, we're looking for a Scrum Master to join our global Analytics & BI function in a new role. We welcome you to a highly competent team and many opportunities for both personal and professional growth!
About the job
In this position, you coordinate our Global Analytics & BI function's development initiatives where our main delivery today is within Power BI. We have just started our agile journey and you play a crucial part in shaping how we work, both within the team and with stakeholders to maximize the benefit of data. Together with the team you build our new agile ways of working and play an important part in achieving success.
Your responsibility also includes:
Acting as Scrum Master for the Global Analytics & BI development team.
Communicating with stakeholders and Product Owners to ensure that our development efforts are focused, efficient and maximizing our value.
Assessing the Scrum maturity of the team and organization and coaching the team to higher levels of maturity.
Guiding and coaching the team and organization on how to use agile and Scrum practices and values.
Assisting the team with internal and external communication.
Supporting and educating the Product Owners, especially with respect to refining and managing the product backlog
The location for this position is primarily Gasverket, Stockholm, and secondarily Fagersta.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a relevant academic degree and experience working with BI and Analytics or IT development. You also have a couple of years' experience of leading IT development, preferably data analytics and BI. Acting in a global environment calls for fluency in both verbal and written English.
We highly value your soft skills - characterized by your structured way of working and your humble approach. Building up a new function and having a big impact on how we work calls for excellent commitment, the right attitude, and reasonable expectations. To interact with others, both internally and externally, excites you and you use your good communication skills to create great collaborations.
Our Seco culture
Seco employees across the globe share our family spirit, along with a passion for our customers and a personal commitment to ensure success in everything we do. For us, it's also clear that our diversities form an amazing foundation for achieving great results. Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us and our products further.
Application
Send your application no later than November 5, 2023. Job ID: R0059705.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Joel Strandh, Director Analytics & BI, +46 (0)76-141 44 65
Union contacts - Sweden
Monica Andersson, Unionen, +46 (0)76-136 78 29
Mijana Miskovic, Akademikerföreningen, +46(0)70 984 97 37
Benny Christiansen, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-523 50 60
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Recruitment Specialist
Tanja Benavides
At Seco Tools we develop and offer advanced products & solutions that make metal cutting easier. We work together with our customers to identify and implement the best solutions for their needs. The corporate culture empowers employees through shared values: Passion for our customers, Family Spirit, Personal commitment. Seco Tools has a presence in more than 75 countries and employs about 4000 people. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Seco Tools AB
(org.nr 556071-1060)
111 57 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Seco Tools - Stockholm Jobbnummer
8187471