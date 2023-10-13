SCM Value Engineering Manager, Power Quality
2023-10-13
We are looking for a Strategic Supply Chain Manager with an engineering background to make a real difference within our multifunctional team who are driving change in the world of Power Quality. In this role you will need to demonstrate excellent commercial acumen and technical grasp of electrical, electronic & mechanical engineering requirements and solutions. You will have the opportunity to drive change and to shape your own role. Our flexible work practices help you optimize personal and business performance while creating an environment where all employees can develop their skills and grow. Interested? We look forward to receiving your application.
Your responsibilities
You are a team player, provide SCM contribution to the gate model process employed by Hitachi Energy for moving each product development from idea to launch.
Being proactive you will support the generation of the Bill of Material (BoM) and develop a robust supply chain strategy balancing 'voice of customer' and 'voice of business'.
You will challenge R&D designs and specifications using own engineering experience to support the generation of competitive solutions.
You will be responsible to setup and/or optimize the value chain for the product(s) in coordination with the respective Product Mangers.
Excellent delivery is required in executing supply chains for prototype and production for each product development creating a competitive environment.
Strong collaboration with the assigned Design to Value specialist will be required to identify opportunities from a supply chain perspective for reducing cost and adding value to the identified Hitachi Energy product.
You will support Sales and Project Management with developing and executing supply chain strategies and contributing to the delivery of the order and revenue budgets.
Strong analytical skills to be employed when recommending supplier selection based on HSE, Quality, Delivery, Cost, and Strategic fit criteria.
Close collaboration with Supplier Quality Engineering required in implementing supplier qualification, auditing, and continuous improvement.
Strong commercial skills are required in drafting supply agreements and subcontracts ensuring Intellectual property protection and in conjunction with internal stakeholders.
Entrepreneurial mindset with a detail-oriented approach is necessary to be successful in this role.
You have an ability to lead a team with or without being disciplinary head of the team.
Your background
Master's or bachelor's degree in an engineering discipline.
Good communication and networking skills as well as strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Strong sense of ownership and entrepreneurial attitude.
Work experience in the Medium or High Voltage segment.
Minimum 5 years of professional experience in a project environment.
Technical interest and ability to solve complex problems independently.
You are a team player, driven, structured and have a result-oriented mindset. Fluency in English mandatory and other languages are meritorious.
More about us
If you recognize yourself in the description above, you are warmly welcome to join our great team in Grid and Power Quality Solutions! Don't hesitate to apply by November 3rd, even if you feel that you don't fulfill all requirements! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting Manager Lilian Nagaoka, lilian.nagaoka@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Stefan Andersson, +46 107 38 08 21; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Helena Stefansdottir, helena.stefansdottir@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental, and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD.
