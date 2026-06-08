SCM Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Logistikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla logistikjobb i Ludvika
2026-06-08
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
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The opportunity
Shape the future of energy with us!
At Hitachi Energy, our Breakers division plays a critical role in enabling reliable and efficient power transmission worldwide.
We are now looking for a driven and experienced SCM Manager to lead a Team and to be a part of Breaker management Team.
You will develop our end-to-end supply chain within a dynamic and growing business area. In this role, you will be at the forefront of optimizing operations, strengthening supplier networks, and ensuring high-performance delivery to support our global customers.
How you'll make an impact
Develop and execute supply chain strategies aligned with business goals and global objectives.
Manage and optimize inventory across the full supply chain, including raw materials, WIP, and finished goods.
Lead supplier management activities, including selection, negotiations, performance follow-up, and risk assessment.
Drive demand forecasting and planning in close collaboration with sales, production, and other key functions.
Oversee and optimize logistics and transportation to ensure efficient and cost-effective operations.
Identify and implement process improvements and digital solutions to enhance efficiency and transparency.
Monitor and analyze KPIs to drive performance, continuous improvement, and informed decision-making.
Collaborate cross-functionally and lead the team while ensuring compliance with regulations, quality standards, and ethical practices.
Please note that the role involves occasional travel, approximately 5–10 trips per year.
Your background
Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain, Logistics, Business, Engineering, or similar (Master's is a plus).
8–10 years of supply chain experience, including 3–5 years in a managerial role within a global environment.
Proven experience managing and optimizing end-to-end supply chain operations.
Strong knowledge of procurement, logistics, inventory management, and demand planning.
Strong leadership, communication, and stakeholder management skills, with ability to operate in a fast-paced, international environment.
Fluency in both Swedish and English is required to succeed in this role
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay – apply today!
Recruiting Manager Hans Linder, hans.linder@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. For Sweden, Union representatives – Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107-38 46 19. All questions can be directed to Talent Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9952220