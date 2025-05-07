SCM Commodity Manager to ABB Large Motors and Generators
2025-05-07
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions. That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
Are you ready to take on a key role in shaping our supply chain? We are looking for a proactive and results-driven SCM Commodity Manager to join our dedicated team within Large Motors and Generators, based in Västerås. In this position, you will be an essential part of our Supply Chain Management organization, contributing to the success of customer-specific projects by ensuring the availability of materials and driving supplier excellence.
In this role, you will take ownership of several material groups, with the main objective of securing materials for production while improving cost efficiency, delivery performance, quality, and supplier capacity. You will develop and implement both short- and long-term supplier strategies and work actively to improve our existing supplier base. When needed, you will also identify and qualify new suppliers to meet our evolving needs. A key part of your responsibilities will be ensuring that all suppliers comply with relevant laws, standards, certifications, and ABB's requirements. You will collaborate closely with our quality and technology departments and engage with international colleagues and suppliers across the globe. Occasional business travel to supplier sites is part of the role.
Qualifications for the role
We are looking for someone who is motivated by doing business and by building and nurturing long-term relationships. You are a driven and results-oriented individual who takes responsibility and enjoys working independently with your tasks.
You have a degree in engineering or economics or possess equivalent professional experience. You are genuinely interested in combining technical and commercial perspectives in your work.
Previous experience in strategic sourcing is considered a strong advantage.
To succeed in this role, strong communication skills are essential, and you are fluent in both spoken and written English.
More about us
ABB Large Motors and Generators ' division is a global leader in technology that powers all industries towards an energy efficient, productive future. For 140 years we have been trusted by industry leaders worldwide to develop solutions that solve their engineering challenges. Our factory in Vasteras, Sweden designs, manufactures and delivers large synchronous motors, generators and condensers, from standard to highly specialized designs. Our global footprint within ABB ensures delivery of dependable and robust solutions to diverse industries worldwide, even in the most challenging environments. Visit new-abb.com/motors-generators
Recruiting Manager Slavka Palermo, +46 722 29 39 53, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +46 767 69 80 80; Unionen: Katja Saari, +46 730 77 05 02. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +46 722 05 65 54.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test and could also include an extended background check. We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in PDF are appreciated). Welcome to apply the latest by May 25.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-25
