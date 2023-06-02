SCM Commodity manager to ABB Large Motors and Generators
2023-06-02
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
As an SCM Commodity manager, you will play a vital role in the SCM organization within Large Motors and Generators based in Västerås. The team is responsible for ensuring availability of materials, developing and implementing material strategies, supplier selection, supplier qualifications, audits and contract negotiations. Since each delivery is customer specific, you will also be involved in project specific procurements.
Reporting to the Supply Chain Manager, you will be focused on improving our supply base, material cost and supplier performance.
Your responsibilities
You will be responsible for several material groups with the main task of ensuring materials for our production, improving the cost base, quality, delivery reliability and capacity.
You create and implement supplier strategies in both the short and long term.
Develop our existing supplier base with a focus on cost, quality, lead times and capacity and, if necessary, implement new suppliers.
An important part of your work will be to ensure that our suppliers comply with the laws, rules, standards, certificates and directives that ABB requires of its suppliers.
As part of our SCM team, you will work in close collaboration with our quality- and technology department.
You will have international contacts both internally within ABB and with our suppliers.
Business trips to supplier sites is part of the job.
Your background
We are looking for you who are driven by doing business, creating and maintaining long-term relationships.
As a person, you are driven, result-oriented and can take responsibility for independently carrying out your assignments.
Degree in engineering, economics or have equivalent work experience.
An interest in combining technical and commercial aspects.
If you have previous experience from strategic sourcing, it is a merit.
You have strong communication skills, and you speak and write English fluently.
More about us
ABB Large Motors and Generators (Machines) develops, sells, designs and manufactures large motors and generators for various applications. For four- and six-pole machines, as well as Synchronous Condensers, we have global responsibility within ABB and deliver to all continents.
Recruiting Manager Hans Matses +4621-32 92 66 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +4621-32 91 69; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +4621-32 39 48; Unionen: Katja Saari,+4621-32 91 06. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Johannes Westermark Hester +4672-464 45 22.
You are welcome to apply the latest by 25th of June. Please note that selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before last day of application.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
