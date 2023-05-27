Scientist to expanding start-up
2023-05-27
Here you have the opportunity to be a part of something special! Our partner is expanding their R&D-department with a scientist to take their ground-breaking ideas and products to new heights. You will be part of a team that strive to achieve greatness through new ideas, commitment and cooperation. There is no time to hesitate, apply now!
Our partner continues their road to greatness and have quickly expanded their business to scale their success-story, developing a state-of-the-art life science product. You will be part of a hard-working team that every day gives their best to experiment and develop new-thinking technology within the research area. You will be instrumental in generating proof of concept and work in a multidisciplinary team to develop a world class product.
You are offered
• To be a part of a company with the ambition the achieve great success
• A chance to do something meaningful and making the world a better place
• A dedicated partnership with you Consultant Manager
Work tasks
• Hands on laboratory work
• Plan and execute projects and report its results through documentation
• Optimize and validate experiments related to the product development
• Interpret data, summarize, and report results
Education level and work experience:
• MSc in molecular biology, biotechnology, molecular medicine or another relevant scientific discipline and at least two years of relevant industrial experience
OR
• PhD in molecular biology, cell biology, biochemistry, biotechnology, molecular medicine, or another relevant scientific discipline and have relevant industrial experience
Skills:
• Fluent written and spoken English since it's language used in documentation and with colleagues
• Extensive skills and experience working in a laboratory
• Very good user of Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel and Microsoft PowerPoint
It is meritorious if you have
• Very good knowledge of product and protocol development within the life-science industry.
• Good knowledge of working with DNA oligonucleotides
• Good knowledge of working with fluorescence microscope
To succeed in the role:
We are looking for a candidate that is hands-on, organized, detail-oriented, and responsible. Someone that enjoys working in the lab and finds it easy to learn new techniques. The ideal candidate is friendly, positive and enjoys working in a fast-paced environment characterized by drive and passion. In order to thrive in this position, you have to be the type of person that goes the extra mile and has a genuine interest in research and development.
