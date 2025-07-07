Scientist/Senior Scientist Protein Design and Engineering to BioArctic
Do you want to contribute to the development of groundbreaking treatments targeting diseases of the brain? Do you have experience in protein design, antibody engineering and protein modelling? BioArctic is now looking for two Scientists or Senior Scientists to join our Protein Design and Engineering team in Stockholm.
About the position
As a Scientist/ Senior Scientist within Protein Design and Engineering, you will design and developing recombinant proteins, primarily bi- or multimodal antibodies. The role combines computational and laboratory work with participation in cross-functional project teams.
We have two openings. One is a Senior Scientist position. This is a permanent full-time employment with a start date according to agreement. In addition, we are recruiting for a 12-month parental leave cover starting in November 2025, on a Scientist or Senior Scientist level.
Both positions are located at BioArctic's headquarters at Kungsholmen, Stockholm.
Main responsibilities:
Design and production of recombinant proteins and antibodies, including bi-specific antibodies and antibody fusion proteins.
Antibody expression and purification using transient transfections in mammalian cells
Biophysical characterization of proteins
Computational modelling of protein structure and in silico analysis of sequence liabilities
Active participation in cross-functional project teams within BioArctic and with external collaborators
Opportunity to apply AI and machine learning in protein and antibody modelling and design
Required qualifications PhD in Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, Structural Biology, or a related field
Experience in protein design, antibody engineering, and related technologies
Experience of protein characterization/analysis methods.
Experience of working with biologics, including bi-specific antibodies, antibody fusion proteins, and potentially other therapeutic modalities
Experience of computational modelling and in silico techniques.
Deep understanding of protein structure and protein-protein interaction
Hands on experience of antibody production and purification
Meritorious qualifications:
Experience with AI and machine learning applied to protein or antibody modelling
Previous experience from the pharmaceutical or biotech industry
Knowledge of biologics drug discovery and development processes.
Experience in coupling and conjugation chemistry
Your profile:
We believe you are:
Careful, analytical, and solution-oriented
Engaged and responsible
A good communicator and team player
Curious and eager to explore new technologies
Comfortable working in a culture based on respect, responsibility, collaboration, and engagement
About BioArctic
BioArctic is an innovative Swedish biopharma company focusing on research into neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and ALS. BioArctic's research has resulted in the world's first fully approved disease-modifying drug against Alzheimer's disease. The company has also developed the BrainTransporter technology, that has the possibility to improve the result of treatment against diseases of the brain. BioArctic's head office is located in Stockholm Sweden, and the company has more than 130 employees.
Learn more about the company on www.bioarctic.com
Application and contact
Recruitment partner: Search4S, Anna Rennermalm, +46 70 794 20 05, anna@search4s.se
Application deadline: August 31, 2025. Please note that applications will be processed on a rolling basis and that the application can be closed earlier.
Please apply via the application link, not by email. Selection and interviews are ongoing.
