Scientist / Senior Scientist - Analytical Development
Olink Proteomics AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2023-07-07
Who we are
Olink Proteomics is a rapidly growing life science company committed to advancing the understanding of human diseases through proteomics. We are dedicated to innovation, quality, rigor and transparency, providing outstanding solutions and support for human protein biomarker discovery.
The vital role of proteins in understanding human biology has been recognized for many decades, but technological limitations severely restricted the comprehensive investigation of the huge number of proteins that could be important in different biological processes and diseases. With Olink, scientists can now simultaneously measure thousands of human proteins using just a few uL of blood sample, with highly specific, thoroughly validated assays that cover a very wide dynamic range (fg/mL to ug/mL).
In a few years, Olink has grown rapidly from a small, Sweden-based company offering assays for a few hundred proteins, to a NASDAQ-listed organization with a strong global presence, a broad portfolio of flexible protein biomarker solutions and library of high quality, thoroughly validated assays that covers ~3000 proteins.
Position Description
Analytical Development is a team within RnD that today consists of 8 people. The team is responsible for developing new methods for control of critical raw material, components, and kits/products (PEA), as well as improving existing methods. The team provides input to investigations and deviations in collaboration with other departments as needed.
The team continues to grow, and we are now looking for a Senior Scientist. This is a new role, reporting to the manager of Analytical Development. We offer a stimulating and dynamic work environment where you will be part of a team that drives innovation within analytical chemistry. As a Senior Scientist you will have the opportunity to influence and shape the technology strategy for the section of Analytical Development.
Primary Responsibilities
• Develop novel analytical methods and techniques for analysis of proteins (antigen and antibodies), ingoing raw material and components of kits/products.
• Design and carry out laboratory experiments to validate and optimize analysis protocols.
• Analysis of large data sets, applying statistical methods as needed to interpret data and draw conclusions.
• Provide scientific expertise and direction for development of analytical/molecular methods and raw material characterization.
• Mentor and provide scientific guidance to more junior members of the team.
• Documenting results in technical reports and presenting results at conferences or meetings.
• Collaborate cross functionally to support product development, and investigations.
Qualifications/skills
• PhD in Analytical chemistry, Molecular biology, Biochemistry or related field.
• Significant research experience (5-10 years) with focus on protein analysis, for example MS, Biacore, ELISA, qPCR, NGS.
• Deep technical expertise in a vast number of molecular, analytical, enzymatic methods.
• Experience in working with large datasets and automated platforms.
• Deep knowledge in statistical methods, and ability to apply these to experimental data. Experience of programming language is beneficial.
• Excellent communication skills in both written and spoken English.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are driven with a strong background in proteomics and analytical chemistry. You are a strong team player with excellent communication skills. It is important that you can handle multiple projects, prioritize, and meet deadlines.
