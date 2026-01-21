Scientist Safety Scienc
2026-01-21
Make a more meaningful impact to patients' lives around the globe
At AstraZeneca, you'll have the opportunity to make a meaningful difference to patients' lives. With science at its heart, this is the place where breakthroughs born in the lab become transformative medicines - for the world's most complex diseases. Answer unmet medical needs by pioneering the next wave of science, focusing on outcomes and shaping the patient ecosystem.
Join a key international site for AstraZeneca. Discover countless opportunities to grow and develop your personal career, experience and skills.
Always advancing our scientific knowledge and helping to shape the future of healthcare for the greatest and swiftest impact on disease.
We are seeking highly motivated, skilled Scientists with experience in Cell Biology, Automation and human advanced cell models.
You will perform in vitro investigative studies in advanced human cell models to seek a mechanistic understanding of toxicities from projects developing novel medicines, building new in vitro methods predictive of undesired in vivo effects.
You will have the opportunity to work closely with a team of Scientists to apply ground-breaking Imaging and Omics technologies and push the boundaries of predictive safety science with our vision in mind: to deliver innovative safety science to help restore patient's lives.
We are looking for a highly motivated scientist to work within a vibrant group at the leading edge of their field to support drug safety assessments, a critical component of the drug discovery and development process.
About the Role
You will be a member of the Safety Omics team within the Clinical Pharmacology and Safety Sciences department in Gothenburg, Sweden. The role is a 12-month temporary assignment, ideally starting in March or April 2026. Together with other hands-on lab scientists you will apply primary human 2D in vitro and 3D advanced systems to the discovery and development of safe and effective candidate drugs.
Specifically, you will
*
Work in close collaboration with Biologists, Omics experts, Computational and AI scientists and other team members to set and answer critical project safety questions
*
Actively contribute to the experimental design, practical delivery and interpretation of data
*
Apply your expert knowledge and address capability gaps by contributing to the further development of advanced cell models (hepatic, cardiac)
Essential Requirements:
*
BSc, MSc in cellular biology, pharmacology, toxicology or similar field
*
Ability to understand biology around advanced human cell models and pathways to drive scientific testing
*
Strong laboratory-based skills in in vitro and/or advanced cell-based models, particularly hepatic and cardiac models
*
Expertise in the design and execution of in vitro experiments to determine the effects of molecules on biological systems
*
Proven experience in laboratory cellular biology techniques applied to development of physiologically relevant cellular assays to evaluate biological mechanisms and high throughput screening (HTS)
*
Experience with human organoids culture and automation (e.g. liver and cardiac models)
*
An innovative and creative mind-set, combined with scientific excellence and problem solving skills
*
Experience of collaborating and communicating effectively with a diverse range of multidisciplinary colleagues
*
An awareness of new in vitro methodologies through literature and networking
*
Strong oral presentation and written communication skills
*
Highly motivated, innovative scientist with a collaborative mentality and a desire to drive personal development
*
Applicants must have the eligibility to work in Sweden for 12 months from the start date (estimated March/April 2026).
Desirable requirements:
*
Practical experience and scientific knowledge of in vitro hepatic and cardiac models
*
Experience of 3D model systems
*
Understanding of the drug discovery process from experience in the biotech/pharmaceutical industry or collaborations
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of four days per week from the office. But that doesn't mean we're not flexible. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Join us in our unique and ambitious world.
So, what's next?
Are you ready to make a meaningful and lasting difference? Apply today and join us in our mission to push the boundaries of science and transform medicine! Please submit your application, preferably both a resume and a cover letter, no later than 5 February 2026.
