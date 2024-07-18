Scientist Product Applications
At Nouryon, our global team of Changemakers takes positive action every day, to reach higher collectively and individually. We create innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers to answer society's needs - today and in the future.
We are looking for team members who bring ideas forward, champion others and work together to do better. Does that sound like you?
About the job
The primary purpose of this job is to act as an expert in Bleaching Chemicals' products and their use for oxidation and reduction of various compounds to support growth and ensure customer satisfaction. As a technology leader within bleaching chemicals, we constantly work towards increased sustainability for ourselves and our customers.
In your future role as Scientist you will
• Provide expertise within the area of hydrogen peroxide and chlorine dioxide reactions as well as other product interactions in their application
• Convey scientific knowledge into practical use and business growth in different end markets
• Support global marketing and sales in order to maintain and grow the Bleaching chemicals business.
• Highly skilled in evaluating trial results, perform and plan experiments.
• Convey scientific knowledge into practical use and business growth in different end markets. This requires both deep scientic knowledge, practical skills as well as communicational and collaborational skills.
We believe you bring
• PhD in Chemistry or Engineering
• 5-10 years experience in relevant field
• Expertise in oxidation/reduction chemistry
• Expertise in the use of oxidation chemistry and system effects
• Experience in idea generation, evaluation and development of finding new applications for bleaching chemicals
• Good communication skills in writing reports and presenting results
• Good communication in English, both verbally and in writing
Great if you have
• Good competence in applications such as pulp bleaching, battery recycling, textiles recycling.
• Expertise in oxidation/reduction chemistry with hydrogen peroxide and/or chlorine dioxide
We believe you are
Results driven and have previous experience of combining deep theoretical knowledge with practical skills. You also need to have the ability to cooperate and communicate with different stakeholders.
We offer you
As a member of our team, you will be working in an inclusive environment, with a high level of transparency and openness. We value mutual respect and trust, share ideas, build on everyone's strengths, and support each other. You will have the opportunity to make a difference to our business by contributing to our sustainability focused development projects and programs. You will be a part of a global collaborative culture with challenges and opportunities to further develop yourself.
At Nouryon, we provide a great job and friendly coworkers, plus benefits in addition to salary. Our collective agreement is with IKEM. Plus, we offer unilateral perks, such as bonus, reduced hours, wellness allowance, lunch allowance, and more.
Have we got your interest?
This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to Mats Wildlock, R&D Manager Renewable Fibers and based in Bohus. Preferred start date is 1st of November 2024 or start upon agreement.
Please apply via our online recruitment system. We will not accept applications via e-mail. Once it's with us we will review to see if we have a match between your skills and the role! For more information about our hiring process, visit: nouryon.com/careers/how-we-hire/
The matching period starts AFTER the application closing date 23/8.
About Nouryon
We're looking for tomorrow's Changemakers, today.
If you're looking for your next career move, apply today and join Nouryon's worldwide team of Changemakers in providing essential solutions that our customers use to manufacture everyday products such as personal care, cleaning, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. Our employees are driven by the wish to make an impact and actively drive positive change. If that describes you, we will gladly make way for your ambitions.
Contact
For additional information about the vacancy please contact hiring manager Mats Wildlock, Department Manager R&D Renewable Fibers, mats.wildlock@nouryon.com
If you have any questions about the recruitment process or your application or need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
For unions related questions please contact:
Akademikerklubben: Anders Josefsson, 0709577503
Unionen: Helene Rosenlund, +46 708 21 18 39
Ledarna: Niclas Lundahl +46709577614
